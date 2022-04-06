Kyle Busch's team sets new NASCAR record despite being black-flagged at Toyota Owners 400

Kyle Busch, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing team, set a new NASCAR record for the fastest pit stop, featuring a four-tire change at the recently concluded Toyota Owners 400.

The stops should be quicker from previous years as the Next Gen cars have gone from five lug nuts to a new single-lug set-up. The new pit-stop choreography was even more impressive.

Dustin Long @dustinlong #NASCAR … A look at the ⁦ @JoeGibbsRacing ⁩ pit crew of Kyle Busch with the new style pit stop where the rear tire changer goes around the front of the car instead of waiting for it to enter the stall and then going around the back of the car. #NASCAR … A look at the ⁦@JoeGibbsRacing⁩ pit crew of Kyle Busch with the new style pit stop where the rear tire changer goes around the front of the car instead of waiting for it to enter the stall and then going around the back of the car. https://t.co/slbe9rTobJ

The five lug nuts set-up used to secure the wheels was time-consuming. Crew members now have to loosen and secure a large, single lug, which makes the pit stop more efficient.

In the past, race stops were usually 11 to 12 seconds long, and stopping for 10 seconds or less was a rare occurrence. The team released a 9.1-seconds stop for Busch, paving the way for a new era in race history.

#TeamToyota Pretty sweet team effort to get the fastest four-tire stop in NASCAR history today. P9 n on to Martinsville. Pretty sweet team effort to get the fastest four-tire stop in NASCAR history today. P9 n on to Martinsville. #TeamToyota https://t.co/RGdOJRHAB8

Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), has been outspoken in enjoying his team’s new moves and suggested that the strategy is a work in progress.

Speaking about the team’s record, Gibbs said:

“I think it’ll be interesting because we had some of our guys with regular choreography and some with the new one. It’ll be a work in progress. We’ll analyze it and see what we think. That’s the fun thing about sports, are you get something new and a different way of doing something.”

“I was a little anxious”: Kyle Busch’s Crew member on jumping in front of the No. 18 Toyota Camry

Cunningham, the crew member of Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry, was a little nervous when he jumped in front of the No. 18 Toyota Camry. Speaking about the pit record, he felt that the stop was not clear and went on to say:

“Obviously, I was a little anxious that I’ve been changing tires (for) 17 years and have never jumped out in front of a car before, and in front of Kyle Busch at that. I’ve always been a rear guy…. We’ve got way more to go where that came from. They weren’t even that clean of (pit) stops.”

The crew jumping in front of Kyle Busch’s car was a key factor in the acceleration from the choreography side.

