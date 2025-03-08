Kyle Busch’s wife and daughter share a 'proud' moment as Brexton triumphs in Outlaw Nationals Jr. Sprints

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, and daughter, Lennix, took to their respective social media accounts to share their feelings of pride for Brexton Busch (Kyle Busch's son), who crossed the finish line at the Port City Raceway to take podiums this past Friday. Brexton, competing in the Milestone Home Services Outlaw Nationals, took second place in the Restrictor Micro category and first place in the Junior Sprint event.

Kyle Busch's wife and daughter posted photographs of Brexton on the podium with his plaque commemorating his win. Samantha shared an image that also featured the entire family to her Instagram stories, adding the caption:

"1st in Jr sprints and 2nd in restricted! So proud of him 💚💚"

Samantha Busch's story featuring Brexton, Lennix, and Kyle Busch at the Port City Raceway - Image via Instagram/@samanthabusch

Meanwhile, Lennix Busch's Instagram featured an image of only her and her brother, which was captioned:

"The proudest little sis!"

This was Brexton's second runner-up finish in a Restricted Micros category, with the young driver crossing the finish line in second at the Lil Texas Motor Speedway on March 1 in the NOW600 Nationals Series.

His win at the Outlaws Nationals this past week added to a list of victories he has been building this year including wins at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in January, which led him to take home his first Golden Driller trophy. He also had successive wins at the Auburndale Motor Speedway in February, where he crossed the checkered flag to take victory in the feature races of the Bandits category.

Last year, the nine-year-old driver competed in 131 feature races, out of which he secured victory in 45, and achieved 104 Top 5s, and 123 Top 10 finishes.

Kyle Busch shares a video featuring his wife and children in a private ceremony before he races

Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions for the Duels at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 13, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch took to his social media earlier on Saturday to share a short video featuring Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix together before a race where the family takes a moment to say a prayer and wish the Richard Childress Racing driver luck before he goes racing.

Busch shared the video to his Instagram, adding the caption:

"Slowest moment of Sunday’s, family prayer & goodbye’s. 🫶🏻"

Busch has already secured two Top 10 positions this season and a Top five finish. At the Duel at Daytona in February, Busch started the race in seventh and finished 10th. At the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the #8 driver crossed the finish line seventh and qualified sixth. Last week at COTA, Busch began the race in eighth place and crossed the finish line fifth.

At the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch finished the race in 34th after beginning the race in 21st place.

