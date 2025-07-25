Kyle Busch's wife opens up on managing mom guilt through faith and intentional parenting 

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, is the mother of Brexton and Lennix. However, parenting is often not easy, as mothers put expectations on themselves to treat their child a certain way, causing mom guilt. The 39-year-old opened up on how she battles the expectations through intentional parenting with her two children.

Ad

The motorsport couple is known for their well-documented struggles with having children. While the 10-year-old Brexton was born through IVF, their hopes of expanding their family were met with roadblocks.

Despite this, the couple took the help of surrogacy, and their first daughter was born in 2022. With Samantha now managing two children, the expectations of giving time to each child began to lay the foundations of mom guilt in her.

The 39-year-old revealed how she used to struggle with the phenomenon while talking about how she managed the guilt on her recent podcast:

Ad

Trending

"Oh my gosh, I struggle with mom guilt so bad. Like we are in Sonoma and we were doing a wine tasting with our friends and it was great, but I was like, damn. What if I'm missing this, what Lennix is doing or Brexton's doing, and it's really hard... but like I think one thing for me that I really try to do is be really intentional with time with my kids.

Ad

"So putting the phone down, taking her out to the pool, taking her out to the garden. Brexton and I like I love this age. It's like, hey let's go [to this place], he loves going to like Birkdale; he loves steak, and so like we'll go to Red Rocks and he wants steak and then we'll go to the movies and like just him time... and so just like being super intentional."

Ad

Ad

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch first met each other in 2007 and tied the knot in 2010.

Kyle Busch and Samantha have had their ups and downs in their marriage

From left to right: Lennix Busch, Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch, and Brexton Busch at the NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Source: Imagn

Though Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch initially hit it off, their relationship was not as easy as it seemed. After marrying, the couple soon ran into fertility issues as they resorted to IVF to have Brexton Busch.

Ad

After having Brexton, their trouble seemingly compounded as the 39-year-old had multiple miscarriages in their pursuit to conceive their second child. This had a mental toll on them.

However, while Samantha was grieving the loss of the pregnancy, Kyle had gotten things sorted and moved on. This caused a rift between the two, and the pair sought marriage counselling.

With professional help, things sorted out down the line, and with Lennix's arrival in 2022, the couple seems to be better than ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.