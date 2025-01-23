Kyle Busch's wife reveals her "favorite way to serve steak bites" with high-protein recipe

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha is back with another high-protein recipe, made using ingredients like steak, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese. She took to Instagram and shared the recipe with her followers.

Samantha is known for her easy, high-protein recipes that she posts on social media frequently. Needless to say, her culinary skills are quite diverse, as she makes savory and sweet dishes with the same fervor.

This time, it’s air-fryer steak bites on the menu. Paired with bone broth-infused rice and some artisan mushrooms, this dish, claimed Samantha, is a must-have for weeknight dinners. It was also her favorite way to serve steak bites, she added.

Samantha captioned the video, saying,

“STOP scrolling! This high-protein, flavor-packed meal is exactly what your weeknight dinners have been missing. Air fryer steak bites, bone broth-infused rice, savory mushrooms, and a touch of Parmesan- simple, satisfying, and oh-so-delicious! Ready in minutes and packed with protein and flavor. Save this post now because you’ll want to make it again and again.”

Besides being a lifestyle vlogger, Samantha Busch is a gym freak, author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She runs her own online apparel store named Shop Samantha Busch, where she sells specially curated, race-day-inspired outfits.

Samantha also oversees the operation of The Bundle of Joy Fund, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization that provides IVF grants to couples struggling with infertility. To this day, The Bundle of Joy fund has given out 144 grants amounting to $1,931,884, welcoming 100 babies into the world.

“Who says nutritious can’t be delicious?”-Samantha Busch resorts to stealth while replacing husband Kyle Busch’s hauler snacks

NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch are advised to stick to a healthy diet all year long. It is indeed possible to eat healthy at home, given how great Samantha is at formulating recipes.

But what if the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion feels hungry during the race or before when he is in the team hauler? Well, Samantha has the perfect solution.

She replaced all those sugary snacks that Busch usually eats with healthier alternatives from 1st Phorm, a top-rated health supplement company. She posted a reel on the same with the following caption:

“Showing up to the Chili Bowl as that wife with all the healthy (and super yummy) snacks because who says nutritious can’t be delicious?”

Kyle Busch made his Chili Bowl Nationals debut this year. Despite putting up a promising start, the Richard Childress Racing driver could not make A-Main and finished seventh. He moved on to the second E-feature finishing third in the second F-Feature but got sidelined from contention after finishing 14th.

Nevertheless, his duties at the NASCAR front will resume from February 2 onwards. The season-opening clash, scheduled for the day (8 pm ET onwards), will air live on FOX with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Busch will be seen driving the No. 8 Chevy Camaro for the third consecutive season.

