Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha breaks silence on her husband’s Nashville saga

With the Cracker Barrel 400 underway at Nashville Superspeedway, Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, shared her thoughts on X and reflected on a pit stop executed by the No. 8 team. Busch is vying for his maiden win of 2025, which will also shatter a 70-race winless streak for the former NASCAR champion.

Busch entered the 300-lap race with four prior starts at the 1.33-mile tri-oval speedway. Only one of those attempts resulted in a top-10. This year’s trip to Nashville marks Busch’s 14th race this season as he eyes his 64th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The race is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

During practice, Busch got loose and spun out. So, the No. 8 team decided to take their time with the car during their scheduled pit stops. Samantha reported one such halt, following which the two-time Cup champion restarted P27.

She wrote,

“Lengthy stop was planned in order to take a big swing at the car. Kyle will restart p27.”

Samantha Busch @@SamanthaBusch Lengthy stop was planned in order to take a big swing at the car. Kyle will restart p27

Samantha, a native of Saint John, Indiana, has been married to Kyle Busch for over 14 years now. They have two kids together, a son named Brexton, who’s already a racer, and a three-year-old daughter named Lennix. The family currently lives in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina.

Kyle Busch was recently signed to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 through 2026. The news was announced during NASCAR’s visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway a week ago. Since joining the team back in 2023, Busch has made over 80 trips with the car, bagging three wins, 16 top fives, and 31 top 10s. Today, he sits 19th in the driver standings with 266 points to his name.

Kyle Busch pens a heartfelt message for his wife on her birthday

On Sunday, i.e., June 1, Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, turned 40. On that note, the driver posted a few photos of Samantha on X (formerly Twitter) and wished her a happy birthday.

In the caption, Busch wrote,

“Happy Birthday to my wife! Thank you for always being by my side through it all. We’re raising two great kids that have us on a one of a kind journey, and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. Love you!!”

Busch, too, turned 40 about a month ago, and Samantha had wished her husband through a similar post on Instagram. She wrote,

“Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride-and we wouldn't want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.”

Samantha rarely fails to be with her husband on race days. Inarguably, the two form what the NASCAR aficionados would call the sport’s power couple.

