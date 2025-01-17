Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch drops 4-word verdict on a song she currently admires

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently shared a screenshot of one of her favorite songs on her Instagram story. She often uses her social media account to connect with the audience, share parts of her life, and also to advocate her foundation- the Bundle of Joy Fund.

Busch recently spoke of her admiration for the song "My Promised Land" by Josiah Queen. She shared the song on her Instagram stories, with a caption reading:

“Currently LOVING this song"

Samantha Busch's Instagram Story. Source: Instagram, @samanthabusch

Kyle Busch and Samantha got married in 2010 and have two children, Brexton Locke, born in 2015, and Lennix Key, born in 2022. Since the birth of both children wasn’t easy on the Busch family, the struggles faced by the couple inspired them to launch the Bundle of Joy Fund, a nonprofit organization that gives financial assistance to couples dealing with infertility.

Samantha Busch on the "Ins and Outs" of infertility

Samantha Busch shared an Instagram post about the challenges of infertility. In the post, she listed do’s and don’ts for managing infertility and encouraged her followers to focus on positive practices. These included prioritizing mental health, eating whole foods, managing stress, and treating infertility as a shared responsibility between men and women.

Busch also addressed behaviors to avoid, such as blame, ignoring mental health, and delaying treatment. She wrote in her caption:

“It’s time to shift the narrative about infertility, It’s not about judgment - it’s about awareness, support, and empowerment. Here’s what’s trending in the right direction this year”

Samantha Busch’s advocacy for infertility comes from her own experiences. She and her husband, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, had their first child, Brexton, in 2015 through IVF. Looking back to it, she shared on her blog:

“We worked so hard to have our miracle baby, and we cannot thank everyone enough for their support through all of this.”

The couple not only faced challenges with conceiving a child but also had to go through miscarriage and failed IVF treatments. Echoing this sentiment, Mrs. Busch also shared sympathy for other people who might be facing the same situation.

“For those trying to get pregnant, we know exactly how you feel and how much you want a baby. Our hearts and prayers go out to you all.” She wrote on her blog.

In 2015, Samantha and Kyle started the Bundle of Joy Fund to help the couples who struggle with infertility. The foundation has awarded 144 grants totaling nearly $2 million and has helped bring 100 babies into the world. Samantha shared how this work has also helped her personally,

“Seeing the families we have helped with their babies has helped us to make sense of our own difficult journey to conceive.”

In 2022, Samantha Busch gave birth to their second child, Lennix who too was born outside of natural means and was conceived through surrogacy.

