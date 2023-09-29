Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch pens emotional note after the sale of KBM to Spire Motorsports

In a heartfelt message following the sale of the Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) to Spire Motorsports, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha expressed her gratitude and nostalgia for the journey they embarked upon together.

The announcement of the sale marked a significant moment in the NASCAR community, as Kyle Busch, a fixture in the sport for over 14 seasons, bid farewell to the team that had become a cornerstone of his career.

KBM's legacy was one of triumph, boasting an impressive record of seven owner championships in the Truck Series, endearing itself to fans worldwide.

Samantha Busch took to Instagram to share her emotions, reminiscing about the early days when they were "babies," starting out on this remarkable journey. She wrote:

"We were babies when we started this journey and never could have imagined the amazingly successful organization we would build in KBM."

She highlighted the dedication of the employees who contributed to the success of KBM, acknowledging their families for their support behind the scenes throughout the years.

The message also extended to the sponsors and partners who believed in KBM, playing an integral role in its achievements.

"We can't thank all of the employees for their hard work and dedication and of course to their families for always supporting them behind the scenes over the years. Thank you to all of our sponsors and partners as well for always believing in KBM," she added.

Samantha Busch expressed gratitude for the opportunities KBM provided, enabling not only Kyle Busch's success but also acting as a launching pad for numerous young drivers making their debuts in NASCAR.

"It's been so special to watch Kyle have success here and to see so many young drivers start their debuts with us. We have formed many friendships over the years, have great memories at this place and will always be grateful for the success we were able to accomplish," read the message.

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch kicked off a charity fund in the KBM offices

The KBM headquarters was not only the hub of a racing organization but also home to Samantha Busch's boutique and the birthplace of the Bundle of Joy Fund.

Samantha revealed that the organization will continue moving forward with its charitable endeavors.

"This place has been home to my boutique, a place where the Bundle of Joy Fund has been created (don't worry it's not going anywhere!) and these hallways have had our children running up and down them popping into everyone's office since the beginning," she wrote.

As they bid farewell to KBM, Samantha and Kyle Busch acknowledged the significance of the transition. While they will undoubtedly miss the familiar surroundings and cherished memories, they are resolute in their belief that the decision aligns with their current journey in life.

"We will miss it, it will always be a special time in our lives. We know tho at this point in life that this is the right time and decision for us to step back and be able to enjoy life as a family," Samantha Busch concluded.

As Spire Motorsports takes the reins of KBM come the next season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for this fusion.