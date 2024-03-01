Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch shares her favorite thing about being a mom

Ahead of Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's third Cup race, wife Samantha Busch responded to a fan's question on social media and revealed her favorite aspect of motherhood.

Fresh off his spectacular 3-wide photo finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch is gearing up for the third NASCAR Cup Series race. The #7 Chevrolet driver finished just 0.007 seconds behind the winner, Daniel Suarez.

Nevertheless, the 2x Cup Series champion will start his next run during the qualifying session at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The speed test on the 1.5-mile track will flag off on Saturday, March 2, at 2.50 PM ET.

While Kyle was prepping for the race, Samantha Busch was active on Instagram, hosting a little Q&A session with fans. She provided insights on caring for IVF mothers, shared excerpts from her life, and actively promoted the third Cup race on the 2024 NASCAR calendar.

While catering to her fans' queries, Samantha was asked about her "fav part of being a mom?". She shed light on her favorite part of motherhood, writing:

"Getting to see and experience the world thru their eyes. Even the simplest things bring them so much joy and it's fun to see and be a part of."

Samantha Busch invites NASCAR fan base to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Post Saturday's qualifying stint, the 267-lap race will kick off on Sunday, 3:30 PM ET. A total of 80 laps will be run across Stages 1 and 2, followed by the Final Stage of 107 laps.

The current top five drivers to look out for will be Kyle Busch at P1 followed by William Byron at P2. With 76 points in the bag, Austin Cindric stands at P3, while Bubba Wallace is P4 with 74 points to his name. 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney sits at P5 with 69 points to date.

A few hours before the race, at 10:00 AM ET, Samantha Busch's autograph session will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway gift shop. She invited the community to get their hands on the freshly arrived merchandise before the cars started their run on the oval.

Busch posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"See you Sunday at 10am Vegas!! 🏁🩷 The pop up is set up all weekend long at the @LVMotorSpeedway gift shop located in the ticket office building with all new tees, accessories and more!"

