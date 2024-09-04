Kyle Busch's wife Samantha credits NASCAR community for finding comfy travel shoes following her Italy trip

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing car Kyle Busch, showed her appreciation for the NASCAR community for helping her find a comfy pair of travel shoes following her trip to Italy.

Busch took to her Instagram on Sunday to discuss the shoes and thank her followers for their inputs.

Busch was thankful to her social media followers in finding her the right shoes

In the video, Busch recalled going on Tiktok prior to her trip to Italy and said she was seeking a shoe that would be comfortable enough for someone's 80-year-old grandma, but "cool" enough for a 20-year-old to wear. Turns out, Busch's followers suggested the perfect fit for her.

"You all did not disappoint, thank you social media," Busch said in the video.

Busch cited serious feet and back issues, and that the shoes she wore in Italy didn't disappoint. The first brand of shoe was Vionic, a brand Busch hadn't heard of prior to taking to social media for advice.

"I walked so many miles in these exact sandals," Busch said while showing off the shoes in the video. "I cannot even tell you."

The second brand were a pair of Crocs. Busch was reluctant at first to try the brand, but after persuasion from her followers, she decided to give them a try. In the end, she was left satisfied.

"When somebody recommended Crocs, I was like, 'Oh hell no, I'm not wearing Crocs,'" Busch said in the video. "They're like, 'No, seriously, check it out,' I think it's called their Getaway line, and I did and I'm in love. First of all, these suckers packed so good. I had them squished in and they popped right back up. I literally thought these were gonna rub my feet raw. Not one issue. I walked half of Rome and Cavano in these and they were absolutely amazing."

Busch showed a third pair of shoes in her Instagram video that she hadn't worn yet, but is excited to have them for the fall season.

Lastly, Busch presented a Sofft branded shoe and spoke highly of the shoe's comfortability and the wide selection of styles.

"I think they probably had like the most variety," Busch said in the video. "I really liked these because I thought they were neutral, they went with everything, and then again, like this did not rub my ankles or toes raw whatsoever."

Busch finished the video by stating that all the shoes she presented were a great fit to get solid walking miles in with great comfortability. Busch thanked all the "girlies" on social media for helping her find the right shoes for her Italy trip, and was hopeful that her video would be useful for others who view it.

