Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha details Texas adventure amid RCR driver’s COTA visit and son Brexton’s dirt outing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has shared highlights of their racing weekend in Texas. The family visited a ranch after Busch left to practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Samantha took their nine-year-old son to race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Samantha, a lifestyle blogger, has been married to the Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver since 2010. They have two kids, Brexton and Lennix.

"Spent a few days out at a beautiful ranch in Texas before Kyle and Lennix went to COTA and Brexton and I went to Texas motor speedway for his racing. His feature is up next then late night road trip to COTA," Samantha wrote.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion started this season with a 31st-place finish at the season-opener Daytona 500 after a multi-car crash in the final lap. Kyle Busch had a top-10 finish at Atlanta last weekend but failed to land a win last season for the first time in 19 years. The 39-year-old is now looking to end his winless streak at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, starting from the fourth row.

"Being a shorter course and not having that long straightaway in Turn 12, you're going to get less separation from all those other cars around you. It's going to be more Martinsville-esque with cars staying closer together and probably a little bit more pushing and shoving and I’m sure that’s what the fans will certainly enjoy," Kyle Busch said (via motorsport.com).

Busch had a top-10 finish last year at the track after a clash with Christopher Bell. However, this year's race will feature a shorter, 2.4-mile road course in Austin, Texas and new tire changes. The race is sheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET on FOX.

Meanwhile, Brexton, who started racing at age five, has made strides in dirt racing. He won his first Golden Driller (Flying A-Motorsports Junior Sprints feature) at the Tulsa Shootout and has been racing on dirt tracks like Millbridge and Mountain Creek.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shared family pictures in Texas

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha posted more details of the family outing from their time in Texas ahead of the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday. She shared pictures from the Champion Ranch, a hunting ranch and resort in Texas, on her Instagram where she has over 240,000 followers.

"When he said hunting but all I heard was cute camo and sunset photoshoots," Samantha wrote.

Samantha also shared her workout routine for the day in a previous post on Instagram and wrote:

"While the boys were out hunting, I was on the hunt for a bigger booty! Here’s my vacation leg day workout—trust me, you’ll feel the burn! Save this for later! "

Her workout included sumo squats, Bulgarian split squats, hip thrusts, clamshell exercises, glute bridges, and lunges with pulses.

