Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha drops 4-word reaction for daughter Lennix’s adorable moment with Brexton at victory lane 

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha uploaded a post on social media platform X as she shared a video of her daughter Lennix and son Brexton in victory lane. Brexton Busch took the championship win at the Winter Nationals in the Bandolero Bandits division as Samantha shared a video from the victory lane.

In the video uploaded by Busch, her daughter Lennix could be seen ecstatically jumping around as she ran towards her brother Brexton to celebrate. Kyle’s son on the other hand could be standing next to his Servpro-sponsored car with the chequered flag in his hand as he posed next to the camera.

Lexxie went up to her brother and hugged him. Samantha uploaded the video and reacted to it with a four-word caption that read:

“The proudest little sister 🏁💚”

Kyle Busch's son participated in the Winter Nationals in the Bandolero Bandits category and was the overall winner. Brexton won the first four races of the championship in a row and uploaded posts about the same on X.

Kyle Busch will be participating in the upcoming Daytona 500 held on February 16, 2025, at the Daytona International Speedway. The 2025 race will be Busch's 20th attempt at winning the Daytona 500 as the American has failed to do so in the past.

The P2 finish in 2019 was Busch's best result at the Daytona 500. The Richard Childress Racing driver detailed how he plans on replicating Dale Earnhardt’s feat of winning the Daytona 500 on the 20th attempt.

Kyle Busch's son Brexton detailed his struggles in the final race of Winter Nationals

Kyle Busch's son struggled on the final day of the championship with the car and spun it around a couple of times. Brexton Busch shared his struggles in a post on X despite winning the championship and detailed how he will learn from them.

“I won the championship, but not without causing myself trouble! I was overdriving the car, and spun twice, having to go to the rear both times. I was able to make it back up to 4th to claim the Winter Nationals Points Championship.”

“Today was a lot of learning. How to drive the car when I’m not comfortable with it, how to be happy with a Top 5, how to keep my cool in the car when frustrated and how to look at the big picture. Talked to my dad and got some tips about racing smarter in these situations. Today wasn’t my best day but it was a learning day. Thanks to all my competitors for a fun week of hard, clean racing.”

Brexton Busch participated in the Tulsa shootout earlier this year held in January and won the dirt racing event in the Junior Sprints A-Main category.

