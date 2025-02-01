Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha drops “a little bit of everything” in her January photo dump on IG

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife shared a post on her Instagram on January 31, 2025, as she uploaded highlights from the first month of 2025 and summarized her month in a single Instagram post. Samantha Busch added a caption suggesting the month had a bit of everything.

Busch uploaded 13 pictures in her Instagram post with the first slide being a selfie of the couple as they danced. Next up was a selfie with her kids Brexton and Lexxie. The third picture also featured the two-time Cup Series champion and his wife.

The next set of pictures included a picture of Brexton holding an insect, Lennix climbing up a ladder, a plate of Sashimi, and a photo of a watch. The tenth and eleventh slides were pictures of Lennix, with the last two being a photo of a white Chanel sling and a bouquet. As Kyle Busch's wife shared the post, her caption read:

Trending

“January photo dump: a little bit of everything because it was that kinda month!”

January was also a huge month for parents Kyle and Samantha Busch as their son Brexton won the Junior Sprint A-Main at Tulsa Shootout and took home his first Golden Driller trophy. The 2025 race was Brexton's fourth at the Tulsa shootout and he had finished in P12 last year after qualifying for the main race.

Kyle Busch, on the other hand, had a 2024 season that'll be best forgotten. He finished the season 20th in the championship and only managed three podiums and five top five results.

Kyle Busch's thoughts about the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is on the horizon with the first race being held at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2nd. The 200-lap race is going to be a non-championship exhibition race. Kyle Busch has never raced at the quarter-mile-long Bowman Gray Stadium and spoke about his expectations for the race. He said (via Speedway Media):

“I don’t really know. I’ve never raced at Bowman Gray before. You see some of the highlight reels on TV of all the craziness that can happen, with people wrecking each other and what not.”

“I’ve never been there to see a race. I’ve got a few friends that have raced there for years though, including Burt Myers, which is cool, so I’ll lean on some of those guys to figure out how to get around there fast. It’s a place that’s been a part of NASCAR history for many decades and it’s really cool to get a chance to race there. It’s my first time, and it’s going to be fun.”

The first championship race of the season will be held at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback