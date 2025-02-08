Kyle Busch's wife Samantha drops recipe for the 'Ultimate Game Day & Race Day Dish' on Instagram

With the Daytona 500 being just around the corner, Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha took to Instagram and shared an easy one-pot pasta recipe to spice up the race day. The recipe was from her e-cookbook called ‘Fast Dinners’, which is now available for only $5 on her online store Shop Samantha Busch.

The ingredients were simple: tomato sauce, cheese, Italian sausage, some mushrooms, some chopped-up bell peppers, and, of course, an entire pack of Fusilli pasta. Samantha put all the above in a crock-pot till the pasta was nicely cooked and everything was thoroughly incorporated.

She even had her husband, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, try it. Busch was visibly impressed. Showing a thumbs up, he exclaimed,

“Love it!”

Here is what Samantha Busch captioned her post:

“The Ultimate Game Day & Race Day Dish! Whether you’re cheering on your team at the Super Bowl or gearing up for the Daytona 500—this Pizza Pasta Crockpot dish is a total winner! I just remade this family favorite from my Fast Dinners e-cookbook, and trust me, it’s as easy as it is delicious.”

2025 will mark the 67th running of the crown jewel race, scheduled for February 16, 2:30 pm ET onwards. Kyle Busch will return behind the wheel of his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the third straight year. The Las Vegas native has never won the Daytona 500, so he is one of the top picks to pull off the feat this year.

Fans can watch Busch in action only on FOX. However, radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as well. Here is the full entry list for the iconic 500-miler that has been opening NASCAR seasons since 1982.

“How sweet this is”- Samantha Busch reacts to photo book featuring Kyle Busch and her kids Brexton and Lennix

Millbridge Speedway came up with a photo book for each driver to give them during the awards banquet. Samantha made her thoughts known on the exclusive keepsake through a video that she posted recently on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The video showed Samantha scrolling through the pages looking at the pictures of her daughter Lennix and son Brexton, who won his restricted Non-Wing debut at the racetrack located on Mooresville Road in Salisbury, North Carolina.

“How sweet is this, our local home track Millbridge makes a photo book for each driver to give them at their banquet,” she captioned the video.

Lennix is still a child, but Brexton is following in the footsteps of his father already. He won the Saturday Millbridge Beginner Box championship in 2022 and the Tuesday Night Beginner Box Millbridge championship the following year.

Nine-year-old Brexton is an expert when it comes to running Outlaw Karts, Bandoleros, Jr. Sprints, and Restricted Micros. Most recently, he won his career’s first Golden Driller Award at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, an honor that even his father hasn’t been able to bag yet.

