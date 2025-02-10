  • home icon
  Kyle Busch's wife Samantha drops three essential tips for 'having an infant at a race' ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season 

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha drops three essential tips for 'having an infant at a race' ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season 

By Palak Gupta
Modified Feb 10, 2025 17:11 GMT
NASCAR: Gander Outdoors 400 - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch with their son Brexton at Pocono Raceway on Jul 29, 2018. Image: Imagn

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch shared tips for bringing a newborn to the race track ahead of the new season which starts this weekend at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Samantha, who is a lifestyle blogger, answered a question during a Q&A session on her Instagram where she has over 240,000 followers.

"Tips for having an infant at the race?! Baby #3 is due in June," a fan asked.
"A good carrier, little headphones, a portable fan if it's hot," Samantha wrote.
Source: @samanthabusch on Instagram

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and Samantha have been married since 2010 and have two kids, Brexton and Lennix. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will start with the Daytona 500 on February 16 and Samantha also shared how her outfit plans changed in Florida's heat.

also-read-trending Trending
"Do you have your Daytona 500 outfit picked out?" a fan asked.
"I did but now it's gonna be so warm, I don't," she wrote.
Source: @samanthabusch on Instagram

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion ended the last season with no wins. Busch's 19-year-long streak of winning at least one race in a season got shattered and he finished outside the top 15 in the championship standings for the first time since 2005. However, Kyle is confident of changing his fortunes around in the 2025 season.

"Fun for us as a family" - Samantha on Kyle Busch and son Brexton racing together

Kyle Busch raced midget cars with his nine-year-old son Brexton during the NASCAR off-season and made his debut at the Chili Bowl Nationals. Recently, he also got back into a Legends car for the first time in over 20 years.

Samantha was also asked about his appearance with Brexton at Auburndale Speedway in Winter Haven, Florida.

"I think it's great whenever they can race at the same track! Fun for us as a family."
Source: @samanthabusch on Instagram

Busch drove the No. 51 Legends car and shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"HARD CHARGER. Not too bad for an old guy coming off a 22 yr Legend car hiatus."

Brexton won his first Golden Driller at the 40th Tulsa Shootout in the Flying A-Motorsports Junior Sprints. He has raced at dirt tracks like Millbridge and Mountain Creek Speedways for over four years and made his karting debut in December last year.

During an interview with FloRacing, Kyle Busch mentioned his end goal for Brexton and said:

"I just feel like if you mix in a little bit of the dirt and a little bit of the pavement right now, you can do anything... Right now, NASCAR is the end goal." (03:35 onwards)

Brexton has over 30 wins in Outlaw Karts, Bandoleros, and Restricted Micros.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
