Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha expresses her sentiments as she showcases a ‘pretty’ presentation

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared her thoughts on her Italian salad on Instagram. She also shared that she would soon grow the ingredients for her salad in-house.

Samantha Busch, a former professional model for Chevy, got engaged to Kyle in February 2010 and exchanged vows in December of the following year. She is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram and frequently shares fitness and fashion tips in addition to cooking recipes with her fans.

Kyle Busch's wife recently shared an image of a Caprese salad prepared from freshly cut tomatoes, thick slices of mozzarella cheese, and basil drizzled with olive. She expressed her thoughts on the salad in her story and wrote:

"Caprese salad can't wait til it comes from my garden but for now think the presentation is pretty ❤️"

Samantha Busch's take on her Caprese salad (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

Since her trip to Italy last year, Samantha Busch has been intrigued by authentic Italian cuisine and tried to grow the ingredients in her backyard. She visited the farmer's market to buy supplies to expand her garden and planned to harvest mushrooms.

Apart from eating healthy Italian meals at home, Mrs. Busch also has a taste for Mexican food. She recently visited a Mexican restaurant on her fan's recommendation.

“You were all right” - Kyle Busch's wife Samantha appreciated her fans for suggesting a good Mexican restaurant

Samantha Busch recently asked her fans for recommendations for the best Mexican restaurants. She then visited the place suggested by her fans and shared her experience in her story.

Samantha Busch was running some errands near Lake Norman and asked for a place to have lunch. Mrs. Busch's fans recommended visiting the Rio 150 Mexican Restaurant in Mooresville. In the follow-up story, she shared an image of her drinking the virgin lime margarita mix by the gallon drink and wrote:

"Ok you all were right @rio_150_mexican_resturant was really good"

The restaurant, owned by a local family, is known for its authentic Mexican flavors, fresh ingredients, and fast service. The place was also featured on America's Best Restaurants in 2023.

Kyle Busch's wife, who loves trying out new restaurants, visited Angus Barn to have dinner with her family during last year's holiday season. Samatha Busch highlighted that she waited for three years before getting a table at the place and was blown away by the restaurant's holiday season decorations.

The Busch family ordered the New York-style strip steak and fillets, one of the signature dishes. After dinner, the family took a tour of the restaurant starting from the kitchen and met the chef who prepared their meal. They praised the chef for preparing a unique dinner and ended their tour in the wine cellar.

