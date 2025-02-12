Kyle Busch's wife Samantha flexes fit physique in latest video demonstrating deep core exercises

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently shared a fitness video on Instagram, performing deep core exercises. The 38-year-old actively shares health and lifestyle tips with her 248k followers on Instagram.

In the Instagram reel, Samantha is seen performing a series of ab-focused exercises designed to engage deep core muscles. The caption encourages followers to prioritize fitness and push through challenges to see results. She wrote,

"Say hello to a stronger core with these deep core exercises! 💪 Fitness journeys are challenging but so rewarding when you start to feel and see the results! Comment below for my in-depth ab circuit and personal tips that have made all the difference for me. Let’s get stronger together! 🔥"

Samantha has been an advocate for health, fitness, and overall wellness for years. As a lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, she shares her journey with her audience, providing workout routines, healthy recipes, and motivational content to inspire others. She is also an author and a public speaker, frequently discussing topics related to fitness, self-care, and personal development.

Her commitment to fitness is deeply personal, coming from her own health struggles, including infertility and alopecia. Samantha has been open about her experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF) after facing difficulties conceiving naturally. She documented her journey through multiple IVF cycles, miscarriages, and surrogacy, using her platform to raise awareness about infertility.

In 2015, she and Kyle Busch founded the Bundle of Joy Fund, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to couples struggling with the high costs of IVF treatments. Apart from infertility advocacy, Samantha has also been vocal about living with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. She uses her platform to share personal experiences, coping strategies, and treatments she has tried, aiming to support others facing similar challenges. Her Instagram features dedicated highlight sections on "hair loss" and "IVF."

Samantha is also an entrepreneur. She runs the Samantha Busch Shop, an online boutique that sells racing-inspired apparel. Previously, she co-owned Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) with her husband, a professional racing team in the NASCAR Truck Series before it got sold in 2023.

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch shares health tips she wishes she had learned earlier

Back in December 2024, Samantha Busch also shared a list of fitness and nutrition tips she wished she had known earlier in her wellness journey. Posting from a gym, she performed leg raises while holding onto a pull-up bar, working on her core strength. Along with the video, she also shared insights on health and fitness habits, warning against common diet and workout misconceptions.

In her caption, Samantha advised against falling for the “fat-free” trend, noting that many fat-free products contain artificial ingredients that lead to bloating. She also talked about how important it is to incorporate healthy fats into the diet, stating,

"Good fats are your friend—don't fear them, your body thrives on them daily."

“Health isn't about forcing it-it's about listening to your body, nourishing it, and moving in ways that feel good to YOU. Wellness is a journey, not a quick fix! What's a health tip you wish you learned sooner?”

Additionally, she also stressed the importance of selecting workouts that energize rather than drain the body, advocating for exercise routines that promote strength and endurance. She also reminded followers that rest days are essential for recovery and long-term progress.

