Kyle Busch's wife Samantha hilariously chronicles her clueless gardening adventure

Samantha Busch, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's wife, shared a look at her DIY garden in the backyard of her house. Busch showed off the multiple fruits and vegetables that she's begun growing over the last few days as part of the project. The driver's wife also confessed that she's not fully sure about what she's doing but was excited to show off the results of her labour nonetheless. Samantha also revealed that her daughter hampered some of her labelling efforts, but she has been able to tell what's what.
The Richard Childress Racing driver's wife shared the video that featured multiple boxes in her garden that are each home to a different kind of fruit or vegetable on her Instagram stories earlier today.
"This has been my project the last few days, but she is done. I am so excited, I honestly do not have a clue what I'm doing as a gardener," Samantha said.
Busch is growing raspberries, blueberries, cucumbers, chives, tomatoes, different kinds of peppers, eggplants, spinach, radish, squash, peas, carrots, lemons, limes, potatoes and different kinds of lettuce in her backyard. During the tour of her garden, she shared an anecdote involving her and Kyle Busch's daughter, Lennix, who messed with her mom's idea on figuring out what was planted where.
"I had popsicle sticks saying what they were, and I went to go get another tray, and Lennix pulled them all out. So, some of it is a guessing game," she added.
Samantha and Kyle Busch started dating in 2008 and were married on New Year's Eve two years later. The couple has two children together: Brexton Locke Busch, who was born in 2015, and Lennix Key, who was born in 2022.
Kyle Busch's team share 7-Eleven-inspired look for Texas race
Ahead of this weekend's Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY event, Kyle Busch's team, Richard Childress Racing, shared a look at the #8 car's livery for the event. Busch will be participating in the Texas Motor Speedway race in a 7-Eleven paint scheme.
RCR also shared a look at the livery of Busch's teammate, Austin Dillon, whose #3 car will be decked in a Winchester Ammunition-Bass Pro Shops livery, similar to the one he drove with at last weekend's Talladega race.
"Rollin’ to the Lone Star state," the team captioned the post.
Kyle Busch has secured one Top-five and four Top 10 finishes this season. His best finish came at COTA when he crossed the line to take fifth place. His best qualifying result came at last weekend's Jack Link's 500 event in Talladega, where he started the race in second place but a collision and a penalty had him finish the race in 27th place.
