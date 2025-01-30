Kyle Busch's wife Samantha launches initiative aiming to support military families with IVF through Bundle of Joy Fund

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to social media to highlight her support for military families facing infertility struggles. The initiative is part of the Kyle and Samantha Busch-founded Bundle of Joy Fund, a philanthropic effort launched in 2015 to provide financial assistance and resources to couples undergoing fertility treatments.

Samantha and Kyle Busch recently marked 14 years of marriage, tying the knot on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral after dating for two years. They are one of NASCAR's most popular couples, on and off the track.

Samantha Busch recently took to Instagram to share a video highlighting veterans supported by the Bundle of Joy Fund. In an emotional and informative caption, she addressed the lack of support military families and veterans receive for infertility struggles.

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own," Kyle Busch's wife wrote.

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

Samantha Busch is a passionate advocate for infertility awareness. Beyond being a NASCAR wife and entrepreneur, she is also the author of Fighting Infertility, a book where she shares her personal journey and sheds light on the challenges of infertility, aiming to raise awareness and support for others.

Meanwhile, her husband, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, is set to compete in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 2). After a challenging season driving RCR’s #8 Chevrolet, Rowdy is determined to turn things around in 2025 and end his 57-race winless streak.

“I’m so excited”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reveals pop-up schedule for fans in 2025

Samantha Busch, known for her racing-themed clothing line Shop Samantha Busch, recently announced a major restock of fan-favorite products. Along with the update, Kyle Busch’s wife shared the 2025 Cup Series pop-up schedule, allowing fans to meet her and shop her collection at select venues throughout the season.

"🏁 Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend! Save this post so you don’t miss your chance to attend a meet and greet at your favorite track with me!!" the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series regular season will start with the Great American Race on February 16th at 2:30 pm.

Can Kyle Busch drive RCR to their fourth and his first-ever Daytona 500 win? Let us know in the comments.

