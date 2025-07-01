Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes her feelings known as son Brexton scores his first Legends car victory

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, was overjoyed seeing their son, Brexton Busch, in the victory lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Starting from the pole and leading every single lap, the budding speedster won his first-ever Legends car event at the car racing venue in Concord, North Carolina.

Brexton stood next to his No. 18b SERVPRO machine, holding his COOK OUT Summer Shootout trophy as he posed for the camera. Samantha recorded it all in a video and uploaded the same on Instagram with the following text:

“Tell me your kid takes after your husband without telling me.”

She captioned the video, saying,

“Congrats on your first legends car win, Bud.”

Brexton turned 10 earlier this year, which made him eligible to race legends cars. He made his official debut on May 22, during an INEX Legends National Qualifier at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, who currently drives for Richard Childress Racing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, has his long-term plans for Brexton set beyond just pavement ovals. To attain versatility, Busch thinks that his son needs to gather experience in both dirt and asphalt racing.

“I’d like to keep him on both, just learning that sense of all the different vehicles that you can drive,” Busch said of Brexton. “Don’t stay in anything too long, then you learn those bad habits that keep you good at that but doesn’t allow you to keep your mind open and fresh to new things.”

As things stand at the Cup level, Kyle Busch's next race is the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Circuit. He is still searching for his maiden win of the season and his 64th all-time. He has less than 10 races to deliver a victory; doing so will propel him into the playoff picture.

Samantha posts an unfiltered take on her husband Kyle Busch driving her to places

Kyle Busch has been driving at NASCAR’s national level for decades now. He holds the records for most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series (63), the Xfinity Series (102), and the Craftsman Truck Series (67). He is the third driver in NASCAR history to win at least 100 races in a single series.

But when Busch goes out for a spin with his wife, things take an unexpected turn. It appears that the veteran racer often misses brake lights, keeping Samantha (who’s in the passenger’s seat) constantly on her toes.

Samantha posted one such video that shows her concerned about her husband’s driving antics. Busch, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy himself while smiling at the camera. Captioning the video, Samantha wrote,

“Letting the professional work his magic-reluctantly.”

Kyle and Samantha Busch have been married for over 14 years. They have two kids together, Brexton and a three-year-old daughter, Lennix. The family of four, along with their dog Piper, lives in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina.

