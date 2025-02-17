Kyle Busch's wife Samantha nails Daytona 500 OOTD in Prada leather jacket and midi skirt combo

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently showcased her race-day outfit as the NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Daytona International Speedway. Known for her bold fashion choices, Samantha frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and style with fans on social media, keeping her followers engaged with her latest look.

Kyle, a two-time Cup Series champion, and his wife, Samantha, have been together for over 14 years. They met in 2008 and tied the knot on December 31, 2010, in a ceremony at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. They have two children, son Brexton and daughter Lennix.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, Samantha broke down her race day outfit featuring a Prada leather jacket and a long white skirt:

"Here is today's race outfit. Yes, I know a leather jacket is going to probably be warm but I'll be fine in a couple of hours when the sun goes down. Paired it with this full white midi skirt which I think is so fun. Had to do these little red pointed, toe shoes, low heel because there's a lot of walking."

Samantha also shared a moment with her daughter, revealing how they matched their hairstyles for the occasion:

"Attempted this bubble braid because Lennix and I are matching. So she calls this our Bubble Guppy braids and it is so windy. My hair is so curly. We're going to see how this lasts. So here we go, happy Race day."

via @samanthabusch on Instagram

Kyle Busch kicked off his 2025 Cup Series campaign with Richard Childress Racing in the Daytona 500. Starting from P21, he steadily worked his way toward the front of the pack. However, with fewer than 15 laps remaining, he was caught in the aftermath of Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s battle, ultimately finishing P34.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, also marking him as the youngest driver in the Cup Series to do so.

Kyle Busch’s Daytona 500 crash leaves Samantha Busch “genuinely wondering” about NASCAR protocol

Kyle Busch's start to the 2025 season did not go as planned. The storied driver who has eluded a Daytona 500 victory was performing well until a misfortune set him back.

Following the incident, NASCAR controversially did not allow the two-time champion to rejoin the race. Soon after, the driver's wife Samantha expressed frustration over NASCAR’s decision to prevent him from continuing the race despite reportedly adhering to the updated Damaged Vehicle Policy guidelines.

Samantha took to X and wrote:

"Driver, crew chief everyone yelling don’t hook it up just need a push yet no one listens?! I’m confused what’s the protocol here genuinely wondering? @bobpockrass @jeff_gluck do you know"

Kyle Busch also expressed his frustration on X, where he claimed that NASCAR is not aware of 'their own rules or procedures.' Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race, the AMbetter Health 400, is scheduled to run at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 23rd February at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

