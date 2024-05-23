Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha pens a thank you note after raising over $100,000 for charity

Samantha Busch, the wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, has penned a thank you note after raising over $100,000 for their second annual 'The Bundle of Joy Fund'. She posted the appreciation note on her Instagram page.

Samantha Busch is a fashion designer and lifestyle blogger. She met Kyle at a NASCAR event in 2008. Kyle proposed to Samantha in February 2010, and the couple got married in December 2010. Since then, she has been managing Kyle Busch Motorsports as a co-owner, along with running her own clothing boutique, a YouTube channel, the Kyle Busch Foundation, and a few other charitable funds managed by the Busch family.

After overcoming her struggles with infertility, the couple finally welcomed their son, Brexton Locke, in May 2015. After that, Samantha and Kyle founded "The Bundle of Joy Fund," a nonprofit organization, to provide financial assistance to families dealing with infertility.

Samantha has now shared a sincere thank you note on Instagram following the success of raising over $100,000 with their title sponsor, BB13 and other partners. Tagging @rowdybusch (Kyle Busch) and @bundleofjoyfund, Samantha captioned:

"We can not thank you all enough for the support you showed last night at our second annual @bundleofjoyfund Fast Cars & Guitars 💚 A special thank you to our title sponsor BB13 and all of our other partners who helped to make the night a huge success! Thanks to all of you we were able to raise over $100,000 to directly benefit those struggling with infertility."

Kyle Busch's recent conflict with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the All-Star race

An altercation between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently turned into a brawl after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The issue began at lap 2 of the race, which saw a tricky three-wide situation turn into a tussle for track position. Stenhouse Jr. squeezed his #47 Chevrolet between Busch's #8 Chevrolet and Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota.

This move caused Busch to lose control at the rear and slap the outside wall, losing his track position eventually. In an attempt to regain lost ground, Busch tried to pass Stenhouse Jr. using the inside line. However, a slight misjudgment caused the two-time champion to tag Stenhouse, causing the latter to spin and hit the outside wall.

After the race, Stenhouse became enraged and confronted Busch, punching him in the face. Stenhouse Sr. also got involved in the altercation, hitting the #8 racer, before they were separated by NASCAR security.

After this incident, NASCAR fined Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $75,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and suspended his father and two JTG Daugherty Racing crew members for their involvement in the fight.