Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reacts amid his unfortunate Talladega wreck with Brad Keselowski

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, reacted to her husband’s wreck at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 27th. She wrote that her husband would take two laps to see what was wrong with the car and go back into the field.

During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Busch were involved in a multi-car crash at the end of Stage 1 pit stops on Lap 43. In the Jack Link’s 500, the incident occurred as the drivers were entering the pit road and the pace disparity of the drivers entering and the ones not entering the pit lane led to the crash.

The crash was in line with the kind of crashes Talladega has seen, considering the nature of the speedway, where close pack racing and high speed often lead to multi-car incidents.

Samantha Busch first wrote:

"Kyle trying to get caught up so he doesn’t lose a lap on the radio telling Randall about the damage. Gonna have to put this time tires coming apart"

She then followed it up with:

"One lap down got out before the second lap down. Steering wheel is off so going to use this lap to see what’s up and then head back in"

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch met each other at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007 where Kyle was an emerging driver in NASCAR and Samantha was working as promotional model for Chevy.

The two eventually started dating in 2008. They got engaged at Daytona International Speedway and got married in 2010. The two welcomed their first child, Brexton in 2015 and Lennix in 2022.

Kyle Busch and wife Samantha share mission to support families facing infertility

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha Busch have been deeply committed to supporting families facing infertility through their organization, the Bundle of Joy Fund.

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Samantha revealed that over the past decade, they have donated more than $2 million directly to couples struggling with infertility, helping bring over 100 babies into the world. Their efforts focus especially towards helping hard-working individuals such as military personnel, police officers, teachers, and nurses, many of whom lack sufficient insurance coverage for costly IVF treatments.

"Yeah, we're very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund."

Their experiences have fueled their dedication to IVF advocacy, aiming to remove financial barriers for others facing similar struggles.

