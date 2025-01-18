Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reacts to the NASCAR legend’s Chili Bowl heroics

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch recently participated in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, a highly anticipated dirt track racing event held at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After Friday's (January 17) events concluded, his wife Samantha shared her thoughts, reflecting on Kyle's performance and experience in the competition.

Kyle and Samantha Busch, married since December 31, 2010, after two years of dating, have built a life together over nearly 14 years. They are proud parents to son Brexton Locke, born in 2015, and daughter Lennix Key, born in 2022. Samantha, a lifestyle vlogger, often shares glimpses into the Busch family's life on and off the track

In his Chili Bowl Nationals debut, Kyle Busch impressed by climbing from seventh to finish second in his third heat of the night despite being involved in an on-track incident. The remarkable performance earned him 118 passing points, placing him third overall behind two-time champion Logan Seavey and Ryan Timms. Elated, Samantha Busch snapped her husband with his Lucas Oil #51 machine and wrote on her Instagram story:

"7 to 2 in his heat"

Moreover, following his performance in his debut at the Chili Bowl, Busch reflected on his experience. In an interview with Matt Weaver, the two-time Cup Series champion said:

"The initial start was fine. Couple of guys slid off the bottom, and I just told myself, 'Make sure you wrap the berm and just stay on the berm and stay underneath it all.' And was able to jump past a couple guys there off of two and felt really good about where I was positioning wise, and then guy in front of me just lost it and won."

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing, has cemented his legacy with 231 career victories across all series. Despite a challenging 2024 season, 'Rowdy' aims for a strong comeback as the 2025 season kicks off with the Daytona 500 on February 16.

"The driller's worth it": Kyle Busch and Samantha ecstatic following their son's Junior Sprint triumph

Brexton, the son of Kyle Busch and Samantha, turned last year’s Tulsa Shootout disappointment into triumph by clinching his first Junior Sprints championship earlier this month. The nine-year-old’s impressive comeback highlighted his championship spirit. After the race, Kyle and Samantha shared their pride in Brexton’s achievement.

"Oh my gosh, I was crying. I'm so proud of him. He's worked at this all year. He was so upset last year. Literally every race he went to this year, he's like, 'I'm doing it for Tulsa.' And he did it. I was so happy," Samantha said (via FloRacing).

Meanwhile, Kyl claimed that this event was more stressful for him than the Daytona 500.

"I think this is more stress and more butterflies on me here for him than it is for the Daytona 500. I mean, this is just such a huge deal. And it means so much as a family and what we do and what we pour our lives into and how we take away from our anniversary week," he added

However, the Daytona 500 this season is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM ET. Busch, who has been in a slump, would be looking to start his 2025 Cup Series campaign with a victory.

