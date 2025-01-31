Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reflects on "crazy, amazing week" featuring visit to the Governor's Mansion and celebrating son's Tulsa win

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shared a series of Instagram photos capturing key moments from a “crazy week” for the Busch family on Friday. Known for offering fans glimpses into their life beyond NASCAR, she continues to document their personal moments on social media.

Kyle Busch's son, Brexton, left last year's Tulsa Shootout disappointed, but this year, he secured his first-ever Junior Sprints championship, marking a significant milestone in his racing career. Samantha, who has nearly 250k IG followers, shared pictures of the happening week where they visited the Governor's mansion and also celebrated Brexton's first golden driller.

"From the Governor’s Mansion to celebrating Brexton’s big win in Tulsa—it’s been a crazy, amazing week!💖"

Trending

Samantha Busch, a lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur, actively advocates for infertility awareness. In her book Fighting Infertility, she shares her IVF journey, aiming to break the stigma and inspire others facing similar struggles. Beyond advocacy, Kyle Busch’s wife promotes a health-conscious lifestyle through her blog, offering insights on fitness, wellness, and balanced living.

Furthermore, NASCAR wife and mom Samantha also shared the pop-up schedule for her popular clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch, with her fans.

"🏁 Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend!" the post was captioned

Meanwhile, Kyle "Rowdy" Busch faced challenges throughout the 2024 Cup Series season but aims for a strong comeback in the upcoming campaign. The new season kicks off with the Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM ET.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha launches initiative to support military families with IVF through Bundle of Joy Fund

Samantha Busch recently shared an Instagram video highlighting veterans supported by the Bundle of Joy Fund, which she and Kyle Busch founded in 2015. The initiative provides financial aid and resources to military families facing infertility struggles.

In her post shared on January 30, she addressed the lack of support available to veterans dealing with infertility, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and offering aid through their foundation.

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own," Kyle Busch's wife wrote.

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

This Sunday will mark the return of the Cup Series for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The race is scheduled for 8:00 PM Eastern time and will be available on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback