Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reflects on how her daughter taught her to embrace happiness in everyday moments

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, is implementing a new approach to family happiness. She recently shared on her Instagram that the idea came from her two-year-old daughter, Lennix Busch.

Kyle and Samantha Busch are a well-recognized NASCAR couple and recently celebrated 14 years of marriage. They met during a race weekend and began dating in 2008. After nearly two years of dating, the couple tied the knot on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. They share two kids: Brexton Locke Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022.

In the latest reel uploaded by Samantha Busch, she pointed out that adults focus on the negative things and worry about the future, while children have a much simpler and more positive outlook. She cited the example of her daughter, Lennix, and how she expresses her happiness over small moments.

When Samantha asked her why, the two-year-old mentioned moments like being allowed to cut a banana or having her mother stand next to her while she ate.

Reflecting upon finding happiness in small things, Kyle Busch's wife stated:

"So I was thinking about it, and I was like, what if we as adults live life like that? What if little things, all day long, we verbally told somebody, like, I'm happy. How much better would our day be?"

This encouraged Mrs. Busch to appreciate little moments of joy throughout the day. She also began expressing her happiness over moments like family outings or enjoying a meal together.

She believes this mindset will help her family focus on a positive approach toward life. As an example, she recalled her visit to the Elevation Church with her family during the 2024 Christmas break.

“I am so happy”: Kyle Busch's wife Samantha on finding a church suiting her 'worship style'

In December 2024, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, found a church that suited her worship style. She attended the mass ceremony during the Christmas holiday season with her family.

On December 22, 2024, Mrs. Busch went to the Elevation church and shared a glimpse of her visit on her Instagram story. She showcased her gratitude to the church for holding the beautiful service, sharing an image of the Busch family in front of the "Christmas at Elevation logo."

"Thank You @elevationchurch @elevationlkn for such a beautiful Christmas service!!" wrote Kyle Busch's wife.

Further, Samantha Busch shared a clip of a singing performance during the mass and praised the singer. She recalled her childhood memories of attending the ceremony and wrote:

"Not saying this in a negative way at all but I grew up Catholic and especially as a kid did my best to stay awake during mass. I am so happy to have found a church that fits my worship style especially that they play the music loud so I can belt out the words with my awful singing voice."

The Busch family attended the event at Elevation Church's Lake Norman chapter at 8325 Copley Dr, Cornelius, North Carolina.

