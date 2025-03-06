Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reimagines the 'delicious but definitely not nutritious' Hot Pockets with a healthy twist

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared a healthier version of the delectable and appetizing Hot Pockets. She advocates promoting a healthy and more active lifestyle through her frequent posts on social media.

Kyle Busch, a former Xfinity Series champion, and his wife, Samantha, have been married for nearly 14 years. Their love story began in 2008, and they married on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. Over the years, they've built a beautiful family, with their son Brexton, born in 2015, and their daughter Lennix in 2022.

Samantha, who has nearly 260K followers on Instagram, shared her take on a healthier version of Hot Pockets. In her post, she playfully admitted to making all the mistakes in the video so her followers wouldn’t have to, making the cooking process easier for them.

"Who else remembers those delicious (but definitely not nutritious) Hot Pockets?? I was craving them the other day, so I made this healthy chicken pocket version! Trust me, I made all the mistakes so you don’t have to. 😂" the post was captioned.

Furthermore, the two-time Cup Series champion's wife also shared the cooking instructions

Flatten the ground chicken (not too thin!) onto parchment paper. Place your toppings on one side of the chicken. Fold it over to seal. Sprinkle the outside with the parmesan & bread crumb mixture. Air fry at 400°F for 10 minutes.

Beyond being a NASCAR wife, Samantha Busch is a successful entrepreneur and author. She owns Shop Samantha Busch, a racing-themed clothing line, and has written a book, Fighting Infertility, that details her personal struggles with infertility while raising awareness and offering support to others who face similar challenges.

Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing's #8 driver, Kyle Busch, had a tough start to his 2025 Cup Series campaign at Daytona. However, the 39-year-old drove down victory lane in the Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway and secured two top-ten finishes in the Ambetter Health 400 and the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, respectively.

Kyle Busch’s wife shares ‘overwhelming’ reaction to President Trump’s ‘incredible’ decision

President Donald Trump has been making swift decisions in the Oval Office ever since he got back in the office. A recent executive order signed by Trump aims to provide better and subsidized IVF treatments, a cause that Samantha has been endorsing due to her personal experiences with fertility struggles.

Kyle Busch's wife, who is an ardent infertility advocate, expressed her emotion upon hearing this news. She wrote on X:

"Incredible for families facing infertility. After years of advocating n sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease n deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments."

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch will compete in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

