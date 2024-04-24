Kyle Busch's wife Samantha responds to fans about daughter's NASCAR aspirations

Samantha Busch recently opened up about her and Kyle Busch's daughter's future aspirations, especially regarding racing.

Kyle Busch debuted in NASCAR in 2008 but his first exposure to racing came when he was just six years old. Now, with two kids in his family, the possibility of them developing an interest in racing is quite high. With his son, Brexton, already racing in the junior series, one fan was also curious about his daughter's future aspirations.

Samantha recently held a Q&A on her IG stories, where one user asked if she would be okay if her daughter Lennix wished to pursue a career in racing, to which she replied in the affirmative. She also said that even Brexton can choose to do anything he wants.

"Of course I would let my kids pursue any activity they wanted to try. Even with Brexton still I always give him a choice. Do you want to race or go to x,y or x," Samantha said.

Samantha Busch's reply to a fan

Their son Brexton, born in 2015, started racing in 2020 in the junior racing series. He has managed to win over 30 times at 11 tracks so far. Recently, he also won at the INEX Winter Nationals in February.

Samantha Busch reveals how she and Kyle named their children

The couple got married in 2010 and had their first child Brexton on May 18, 2015. Their daughter Lennix was born on May 10, 2022. The two can often be seen on Samantha and Kyle Busch's social media.

During the Q&A, an interesting question from a fan also revealed to the world how their parents came to name their children Brexton and Lennix. She shared the picture of a certain hotel in Florida called the Lennox Miami Beach. She wrote:

"When Kyle (Busch) won the Xfinity championship, this hotel was still under construction, and it said 'future site of.' And that day I knew that's what I wanted to name her one day but I wanted to be able to shorten it and hence the vowel change and we call her Lenni."

Talking about Brexton, she wrote:

"For Brexton I knew I liked BB because I was SS (Samantha Sarcinella) and so started looking at B names and like Braxton. But I wanted to make it funkier and that's how it became Brexton."