Kyle Busch's wife Samantha rocks denim-on-denim fashion statement at Pheonix Raceway as she cheers for No. 8 racer alongside daughter Lennix

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha and their two-year-old daughter Lennix were at Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. While she rocked an all-blue, denim-inspired fit, little Lennix wore peach and white.

Ad

The mother-daughter duo was at the mile-long racetrack in Avondale, Arizona to cheer for Busch who entered the race 15th, eyeing his first Cup Series triumph since winning on June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway. Samantha took to Instagram and posted a carousel with six pictures, captioned:

“Pit road with my Princess.”

Ad

Trending

Samantha often attends her husband's race days. Busch is in his 20th year of contention and third with Richard Childress Racing. Today, the two-time Cup champion sits eighth in the driver standings with 110 points to his name.

Kyle Busch finished Sunday’s (March 9) race eighth, his third top-10 performance this season. His next race is scheduled for March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch had won before at LVMS, but that was back when he drove the No. 18 machine for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ad

Only time will tell if the Las Vegas native asserts his dominance at his home track. Fans can watch him in action on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 p.m. ET onwards.

Kyle Busch calls out NASCAR, suggests favoritism following last week’s COTA outing

Last week at COTA, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric right-hooked Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy. NASCAR intervened, docking Cindric 50 playoff points and fining him $50,000.

Ad

However, NASCAR did not suspend Cindric for his antics. Reflecting on the matter in an interview with FOX, Kyle Busch said:

“I did it once, maybe twice. Got off with it the first time but definitely not the second time. Sat out the whole weekend. That’s not his first offence; I don’t know if it’s his second offence.”

Ad

According to Busch, Cindric avoided getting suspended just because his father, Tim, happens to be the President of Team Penske and a big name in the world of NASCAR. Busch then called out NASCAR saying that the officials should make a clear-cut rule about drivers right-hooking their rivals:

“Rules change every week. I would not want to be in that business if I were NASCAR. Calling balls and strikes is not who I wanna be if I’m a NASCAR official. Put it in the rule book: right hook will result in one race suspension.”

Ad

Today, Busch is on a 61-race winless streak. Last year, he snapped his record of winning at least one race each season for 19 years straight. Although he found some momentum at COTA and placed fifth last week, he is looking forward to a trip to the victory lane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback