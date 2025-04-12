Kyle Busch's wife Samantha serves race-day outfit inspo 

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared a sneak peek into her race-day wardrobe. In an Instagram reel, she showcased a series of race-day-inspired outfits, each styled to suit springtime fashion.

Ad

In an Instagram reel uploaded on Friday, April 11, Samantha started with a simple casual look: a black tee paired with cut-off denim shorts. For accessories, she chose a trackside fanny pack. She then opted for a green and white checkerboard dress over a white tee. Paired with a denim jacket, she finished the look with white sneakers.

Her next look featured a black and white checkered sweater tucked into wide-leg jeans with patch pockets. She wore a laidback crewneck sweatshirt, a classic pair of jeans, a checkered tumbler, and matching sunglasses for her final look.

Ad

Trending

In keeping with the theme of spring, she captioned the post:

"SSB Styled for Spring — spring is in session and so is race season 🏁💖"

Ad

Kyle Busch and Samantha first met at a promotional event for NASCAR in 2007. She was a model for Chevrolet at the time while pursuing Psychology at Purdue University. They began dating the following year and tied the knot on December 31, 2010. The couple are proud parents to their son Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022.

Samantha shares chaos on errand day with Kyle Busch and son Brexton

Samantha recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a typical errand day with her husband, Kyle Busch, and son Brexton. In an Instagram reel, she poked fun at the father-son duo's antics during a Target run.

Ad

The clip began with Kyle Busch playfully chasing his son through the clothing section, followed by Brexton making himself at home in the bedding aisle. Featuring more such moments from the trip, the reel wrapped up with a hilarious twist of Brexton chasing Kyle around the store.

Alluding to the mayhem caused by the pair, the reel's subtext read:

“When you take both your children to Target with you.”

Ad

Samantha captioned the post with yet another cheeky dig:

"Running errands with these two feels like having three kids 😂🙃"

Ad

On the racing side, Kyle Busch posted his fourth top-10 finish during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Driving the No.8 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing, Busch qualified eighth on the grid and found his pace late in the race to finish at 10th.

His best finish so far came from his fifth place at The Circuit of The Americas (COTA). After a winless season in 2024, the 39-year-old looks to bounce back at the upcoming Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where he's posted nine victories in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More