Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares an adorable photo with her “workout buddies” amid gym routine on IG

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife shared a story on her Instagram on February 21, 2025, as she uploaded a picture of her kids Brexton Locke Busch and Lennix Key Busch. Samantha’s caption revealed how her kids were working out in the gym at the same time as her.

In the picture shared by Samantha, Brexton could be seen doing lateral raises with 3lb dumbbells, whereas Lennix seemed to be in a more casual mood and playing around with 1lb dumbbells. Busch captioned the post as:

“Workout buddies”

Image credits: Instagram/@samanthabusch

Samantha Busch often advocates the importance of fitness through her Instagram and uploads stories and reels, sharing her fitness journey and motivating others.

She uploaded a reel on her Instagram on February 12 which included clips of her doing core strengthening exercises. The caption detailed the advantages of building a strong core, as she invited fans to respond to her reel for core workout routines and personal tips. The caption read:

“Say hello to a stronger core with these deep core exercises! Fitness journeys are challenging but so rewarding when you start to feel and see the results! Comment below for my in-depth ab circuit and personal tips that have made all the difference for me. Let's get stronger together!”

Kyle Busch and his now-wife first met in 2007 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Samantha visited the circuit for a project with Chevrolet via a modeling agency. Kyle proposed to Samantha in February 2010 and the two tied the knot later that year on New Year's Eve.

The two welcomed their first-born Brexton Locke Busch on May 18th, 2015 and Lennix was born a few years later on May 10th, 2022.

Kyle Busch slammed Joey Logano after Daytona 500 crash

Kyle Busch went into the 2025 Daytona 500 with the hopes of winning the iconic race. The 2025 race was Busch's 20th attempt at winning the fabled race, yet a crash instigated by Joey Logano’s Team Penske car at the start of stage 2 ended all hopes of Busch getting the win. Blaming Logano for the crash, he said (via USA Today):

“Looked like the fastest car got in a hurry to get to the wreck. We still got 20 laps to go and he's trying to go through the middle and make a hole that isn't there and just created chaos… You gotta know how wide your race car is to find a hole that it will fit in. And he obviously doesn't know that.”

Kyle Busch’s #8 car avoided any serious damage but pitted under the caution for repairs, and was parked by NASCAR, who ruled him out of the race.

