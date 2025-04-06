Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares an adorable victory lane photo of son Brexton celebrating with daughter Lennix 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, recently shared a post-Bandoleros race win picture of their nine-year-old son, Brexton. Busch and Samantha have been married for over 14 years and are parents to two kids. Their younger daughter Lennix was born in 2022.

Samantha posted a picture of Brexton celebrating with his little sister, Lennix, following his win in the No.18B at Wake County Speedway, North Carolina.

"The way they love each other," Samantha wrote on X.

Brexton, who started racing at the age of five, won his first Golden Driller trophy at the Tulsa Shootout this year. He has years of experience on dirt tracks like Millbridge and Mountain Creek and ran more than 150 races in 2024.

Brexton also posted about his win at the 0.250-mile asphalt race track this weekend. He wrote on X:

"Winner at Wake!! Started on the pole and led every lap in the [SERVPRO] #18B!!☝🏻 Off to Florence!!"

"He's already pulling himself back" - Kyle Busch shares Brexton's maturity over his dad

Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton, raced against each other for the first time at Millbridge Speedway last month. The father-son duo also raced alongside at the Chili Bowl Nationals this year.

When NASCAR veteran reporter Claire B Lang asked Busch about the aggressive racing by young NASCAR Xfinity drivers at last week's race at Martinsville, he pointed out that Brexton already races smart and avoids crashing into others more than he would like him to.

"Honestly, there's times where I look at Brexton, and he's racing. And I'm like, 'Man, you could've turned it in there, you know.' He’s like, 'Dad if I spin the guy out, I gotta go to the back.' So he's already pulling himself back more than I'd actually like him to," Kyle Busch said (01:00).

Busch also explained that many kids grow up racing full speed and doing anything to win. He believes that by ages 9-12, they need to learn to slow down, use brakes and race with respect.

"When these kids start racing, it’s wide open... short-cut the corner, slam that other kid, knock him out of the way, beat him. You know, that’s just how they grow up learning from 5, 6, 7 years old. So once you get into the classes now, that Brexton's getting into, which is like 9, 10, 12 years old, that’s when you have to lift off the throttle, use the brake and try not to run over those guys that you’re around," Busch added. [0:26 onwards]

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is set to compete at the Goodyear 400 this Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion qualified eighth for the race in Richard Childress Racing's No. 8 Chevy. Busch has three top-10 finishes this season but is yet to register a win since his last one, two years ago.

