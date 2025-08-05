Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares college reunion update with 'better alcohol'

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently took a break for something a little light. She recently shared an update with her fans about her reunion with her college friends on social media.Samantha and Kyle Busch have been together since 2008. They were married in 2010 and have become one of the most visible families in the paddock over the past 15 years. They are often seen together at races with their son, Brexton, and daughter, Lennix. Yet off-track, Samantha has created her own presence, balancing entrepreneurship with family life.This summer, she was hosting her college crew for their traditional get-together. Among the clips shared, one light-hearted video of her alongside five friends, each with drinks in hand, stood out.&quot;Same girls, same chaos - just with better alcohol 🤣🥂,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an earlier Instagram post from the weekend, she posted a carousel of images, including one of herself in a silver sequin jacket and knee-high stilettos. That post read:&quot;This is your sign to plan a sorority weekend! 🤩20 years later still laughing til we cry, wearing each others clothes out and having the best time together!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSamantha Busch has long been an advocate for infertility awareness and co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping couples afford fertility treatments. That mission is deeply personal to the Busch family and has supported dozens of families in the U.S.She also has a lifestyle brand, Samantha Busch Shop, which offers racing-inspired merchandise. Fans can also find her presence trackside through Samantha's Museum Gift Shop, which is set up at select NASCAR Cup Series stops.&quot;We're so proud of you&quot;: Samantha and Kyle Busch celebrate Brexton's championship run(L-R) Kyle Busch, son Brexton Busch, and wife Samantha Busch on the Las Vegas Raiders' sideline. Source: GettyIf the weekend was a reminder of Samantha Busch's identity, Monday brought the spotlight squarely back to her role as a proud mom. As the 32nd Cook Out Summer Shootout concluded at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the youngest Busch was the name everyone was talking about.Brexton Busch dominated the Bandits division, with seven wins in the series, and won the division championship title. In Round 10, he survived multiple cautions and a chaotic late-race crash to take the checkered flag at the oval.He earned 914 points in the season, far ahead of second-place Maverick Bradshaw (827). It has positioned him well for the National Bandits' 2025 season title. Samantha was quick to post a celebration carousel from the finale, showing Brexton in Victory Lane, flanked by Kyle Busch and Lennix, and wrote:&quot;We’re so proud of you, Brexton! After 10 hot weeks at the track, he's coming home with the Bando championship and made major gains in the Legend car too. What a summer! 🏁🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Brexton continues his climb through the grassroots, Samantha remains his biggest cheerleader, often sharing behind-the-scenes images from his garage.Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is facing a steep challenge in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. With just three races left in the regular season, the Richard Childress Racing racer is - 73 on the playoff cutline, looking for his first win in two years.After another underwhelming showing at Iowa, Busch now prepares for a must-win scenario at Watkins Glen this week.