Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares hilarious POV on her life with a 'growing boy in the house'

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, posted an Instagram reel about living with 'a growing boy in the house.' In the post, she shared the challenge of having a nine-year-old son, who consumes groceries in just a few days.

Brexton Locke, born in May 2015, is the couple's eldest son. Like his father, Brexton is making a name for himself in racing. His most recent outing was at the Tulsa Shootout, where the young Busch won his first Golden Driller trophy.

At home, Samantha Busch showed a glimpse of her life with a growing nine-year-old boy. She wrote on Instagram:

"I swear I buy groceries one day, and they’re gone the next… life with a growing boy in the house. 🍽️😂."

The mother of two also added funny and relatable hashtags to the post.

"#Bottomlesspit #SendHelp #momlife #momproblems #mommemes #sonandmom #boymom #momproblems," she added.

Brexton is a third-generation driver planning to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at age 16. His father aims to split Truck Series schedules with him until he is old enough to run in big tracks like the Daytona International Speedway.

This year, Kyle Busch is scheduled to enter five races with Spire Motorsports in the pickup truck-based racing series. Driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado, the Las Vegas native recently won the first (at Atlanta) of five races, extending his record to 67 Truck Series wins.

Busch is also racing in the Cup Series under Richard Childress Racing. He is piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for his third full-time season with the team

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares "greatest joy" in watching their daughter grow up

Kyle and Samantha Busch also have a two-year-old daughter named Lennix Key. In a previous Instagram post, Samantha shared that watching Lennix grow up is her "greatest joy" after taking pride in styling her daughter.

The mother and daughter showed up in the 2025 Daytona 500 wearing matching black and white outfits resembling a racing checkered flag. Samantha wrote on Instagram that she dreamed of matching outfits with her little girl.

"When I dreamed of having a little girl, I imagined all the special moments we’d share—styling her hair, twinning in matching outfits, and making the sweetest memories together. She may have the need for speed like her daddy, but when it comes to style, that’s all mama! ❤️🏁✨" Samantha wrote.

"Watching her grow into her own personality is the greatest joy. Mama’s girl or daddy’s racer—why not both? 😉," she added.

Kyle Busch graced the 2.5-mile track as a full-time driver of the No. 8 Chevy. He started the "Great American Race" in row 11 alongside Kyle Larson after finishing 10th in the Duel 1.

Unfortunately, a multi-car wreck on lap 186 forced his early exit from the race. Joey Logano tried to pass Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a four-wide but caused the latter to spin out, collecting several drivers including Kyle Busch from the inside.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion finished the 67th running of the Daytona 500 in P34.

