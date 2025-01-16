Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares “Infertility Ins & Outs” in latest Instagram post

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch took to Instagram and shared a list of do’s and don’ts while tackling infertility. Samantha, who has endured a miscarriage, a failed IVF cycle, and a failed surrogacy in the past, is an advocate of In vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF.

Samantha even authored a book about her struggles with infertility and her experiences with IVF back in 2021. Needless to say, she knows what it takes to battle infertility, which is often considered a taboo in certain social and cultural circles.

“It’s time to shift the narrative about infertility,” Samantha captioned her post. “It’s not about judgment - it’s about awareness, support, and empowerment. Here’s what’s trending in the right direction this year:”

“IN: Prioritizing mental health, natural supplements, whole food diets, stress management, and recognizing infertility is not just a women’s issue,” she continued. “OUT: Blame games, processed “health” foods, ignoring mental health struggles, stigmas, and waiting too long to seek help.”

“The truth is, infertility is a medical condition that impacts millions, and it’s time we talk about it with compassion and facts,” she added.

Samantha had her first child through IVF in 2015. Her second child, a daughter, was born on May 11, 2022. She lives in the Lake Norman area (North Carolina) with her husband, kids, and a dog named Piper.

Samantha is a philanthropist on the social front as well. She looks after the operation of the Bundle of Joy Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting families with grants for IVF and raising awareness about infertility. To this day, the Bundle of Joy Fund has awarded 144 grants worth $1,931,884, facilitating the birth of 100 babies.

Samantha Busch shares her protein-rich “sweet treat” recipe with fans on social media

Besides being an IVF advocate, author, and philanthropist, Samantha Busch is a lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, and fitness freak. She makes sure to hit the gym as often as possible and fuel her body with nutritious foods afterward.

Busch is known for sharing easy and healthy recipes from time to time. Recently, she came up with a guilt-free solution for those late-night sweet cravings and posted it through a video on Instagram.

Her recipe includes mixing a scoop of protein powder into a serving of yogurt and covering it with some melted low-calorie chocolate. After setting it in the fridge, Busch tops it with what looks like some peanut butter and some chopped walnuts.

Busch captioned her video:

“This sweet treat, packed with 50g of protein, has been a game changer for hitting my protein goals 💪🍫 And the best part? It tastes amazing!😋”

Samantha also has an online apparel store named Shop Samantha Busch. Last December, she launched her special winter collection featuring pit stop pullovers and checkered champion coats. When not working for her brand or shooting videos for social media, Samantha is seen cheering for her husband on race days.

