Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares her RCR driver husband's radio message

Samantha Busch, the wife of Kyle Busch, recently shared the exchange that Kyle Busch had with his crew during the first caution flag at Darlington Raceway. Busch was heard liking the car while the racing incident occurred at lap 4.

Samantha Busch is known for her roles as a lifestyle blogger, IVF advocate, philanthropist and the former co-owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. Kyle Busch and Samantha met in 2007 while she was pursuing psychology studies at Purdue University. She married the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in 2010. The couple have two children together: their son Brexton Busch (born in 2015), who has already started racing and their daughter Lennix (born in 2022).

Samanth is often seen supporting her husband on the track. This week was no different, as she was present at the Darlington raceway to cheer Kyle Busch on.

The first caution of the race occurred at lap 4 of 293 of the Goodyear 400. Kyle Larson, driving the #5 for Hendrick Motorsports, brought out the caution when he was exiting turn 2 and made contact with the inside wall on the backstretch. Around this time, Kyle Busch was heard liking the car on the radio. Samantha Busch shared the exchange on X.

"First caution of the race Kyle radios in to say the car feels pretty good", she wrote.

Kyle Busch is driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and has had a mixed start to his season. Ranked 15th in the Cup Standings, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has accumulated 150 points with four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 12.6.

Samantha Busch reflected on her ‘beyond special’ experience watching husband Kyle, and son Brexton race together

Samantha Busch shared her excitement about watching her husband, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and their son, Brexton, race against each other at Millbridge Speedway in the 600cc Winged Micros class. She posted a video on Instagram expressing how much both Kyle and Brexton had been looking forward to this moment, as Kyle has always envisioned his son's racing progression. The race, held on March 26, 2025, marked the beginning of their on-track rivalry.

On Instagram, she said:

“This is a really special night to get to watch Kyle and Brexton race together. It's something that Braxton has honestly talked about since he started racing. And frankly, it's something Kyle's talked about since Brexton started. Kyle's always had in his head his progression from Brexton. At this age, he's going to do this. So now it starts here tonight. Really exciting.”

The 20-lap feature race saw intense competition between the father and son, with Kyle ultimately finishing on the podium in third place while Brexton secured sixth.

