Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares three tips for ‘bootie growth’ on her IG

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently shared glute-focused workout tips. A lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, and advocate, Samantha balances multiple roles while supporting her family in the fast-paced NASCAR world. Through her blog, she champions a health-conscious lifestyle, offering insights into fitness, wellness, and family life.

Samantha and Kyle Busch recently celebrated 14 years of marriage, having wed on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral after two years of dating. They welcomed their son, Brexton, in 2015, and daughter, Lennix, in 2022. Samantha often shares glimpses of their family life alongside Kyle's demanding NASCAR career.

Samantha Busch recently shared a workout video on Instagram, where she has nearly 250k followers. The post highlighted exercises for a strong "bootie" workout, with Samantha demonstrating the moves and providing detailed tips in the caption.

"I finally started seeing booty growth when I did these three things 🍑:1️⃣ No More Cardio Days: I swapped the treadmill & HIIT for focused strength training—glutes 3x a week!2️⃣ Going Heavy: Ditch the light weights and high reps. Lift heavier with fewer reps for a rounder, perkier booty.3️⃣ Slow & Controlled: Stop rushing! Focus on quality reps and that mind-muscle connection. Trust the process, stay consistent, and watch the growth! It’s a work in progress, we got this! 💪" she wrote

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, recently debuted at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, a prestigious dirt midget racing event. Despite a strong performance in Friday night's heats, Busch fell short of qualifying for the A-Main feature.

In NASCAR, Kyle Busch is preparing for his 21st full-time Cup Series campaign. The two-time champion endured a challenging season last year, grappling with mechanical issues and on-track incidents that hindered his performance. With a 57-race winless streak to break, "Rowdy" Busch is determined to make a strong comeback in 2025.

“I’m so excited”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reveals pop up schedule for fans in 2025

As the new NASCAR season approaches, Samantha Busch is gearing up to feature her trendy, racing-themed clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch, at 18 race weekends. Recently, Kyle Busch's wife shared her excitement on Instagram, unveiling the pop-up store schedule, which includes appearances at major events, giving fans a chance to shop her latest designs.

"🏁 Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend! Save this post so you don’t miss your chance to attend a meet and greet at your favorite track with me!!" the post was captioned.

The first destination on her pop-up schedule is the prestigious Daytona 500, where the RCR driver will start his 2025 Cup campaign. The race is scheduled for 16th February, at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

