Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares a three-word reaction to son Brexton’s big celebration

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, had a simple and emotional reaction after their 9-year-old son, Brexton, won his first A-Class race over the weekend. She reshared Brexton’s Instagram post on her story and shared a 3-word reaction. The moment came after Brexton celebrated his victory with the same bow his father, Kyle Busch, made famous in NASCAR.

The win happened at Lucas Oil Speedway during the A Wing Micros Concept Chassis NOW600 event. Brexton worked his No. 18 Sprint car through traffic to set up a dramatic final-lap overtake. In the last corner, he made a daring move, diving low and passing his rival off Turn 4 to take the checkered flag. Before this race, Brexton had finished fifth and fourth in races at Miami County. Those runs helped build his confidence and led to this major win.

After the race, Brexton posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

“Had to hit 'em with the bow.🏁”

Watching Brexton celebrate his victory with the classic Kyle Busch bow, Samantha shared a heartwarming reaction on her Instagram Story:

“Just like Dad 🥹,” she wrote.

Screengrab of Samantha Busch's IG Story (@samanthabusch via Instagram)

His celebration mirrored the one fans have seen from his dad, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Brexton was born in 2015 to Kyle and Samantha Busch. He started racing at age five, competing in the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway. Now, he races Sprint cars across the country and runs the iconic No. 18, a number made famous by Kyle during his time with JGR.

Brexton already has some big wins to his name, including the Chili Bowl and the Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout.

Kyle Busch reacts to Brexton's brilliant last-lap overtake

Kyle Busch also had a proud dad moment after watching his son Brexton score his first A-Class win at Lucas Oil Speedway. Kyle reacted right away on social media, posting a clip of Brexton’s last-lap move that sealed the victory. He praised the move and shared his excitement on X.

“ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!!🙌🏻💪🏻” Kyle wrote.

The final-lap pass was a strong move. Brexton got to the inside and passed his competitor coming off Turn 4. It was a move that reminded many of the kind of aggressive style Kyle used in his own career.

Later, Kyle also reacted to Brexton’s bow celebration after the win. When Brexton struck the same pose his dad made famous in NASCAR, Kyle shared a touching reply on X. He posted a GIF of himself doing the bow and added:

“Kiddo keepin’ the bow going.”

While Brexton is thriving in his budding racing career, Kyle Busch isn't having much success in the NASCAR Cup Series. His last win came almost two years ago on June 4, 2023, in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Motorsports Park. Kyle currently sits in the 16th spot in the drivers' standings with 228 points to his name.

