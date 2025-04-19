Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha swears by 'perfect for travel' product on her IG story

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, recently shared her “perfect for travel” nutrition product from 1st Phorm. She swore by its usage for vitamins being good for a travelling lifestyle, where it’s difficult to focus on the nutrition that the body needs.

Ad

Samantha Busch is actively seen promoting 1st Phorm sports nutrition products, including Level-1 Protein, Multifactor Vitamin Pack, and Adrenal Restore, and has hosted giveaways offering 1st Phorm gift cards to motivate her followers to start their fitness journeys in 2025. In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Samantha Busch mentioned her favorite 1st Phorm supplement is the Endura-Form stimulant-free pre-workout, which she claims helps her lift heavier. She captioned:

"This stimulant free pre workout has been helping me to work out harder and lift heavier. I didn't think it would make a difference but dang it does!"

Ad

Trending

Samantha Busch is amazed by the results of the 1st Phorm supplements (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

On her Instagram story, Samantha Busch shared her views on 1st Phorm’s Multifactor Multivitamin pack, which contains antioxidant, fruit and vegetables, multivitamins, Coq10 (Coenzyme Q10), probiotic, and essential fatty acid (EFAs). She penned:

Ad

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, perfect for travel, takes the guess work out of what you need”

Screenshot via Instagram | Source: @samanthabusch

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch met in 2007 and got married on December 31, 2010. Mrs. Busch holds a Master’s degree in Industrial/Organisational Psychology from Purdue University and has a strong social media following where she often shares her views and content relating to family life, IVF, and fitness. Together with her husband, she has launched the Samantha & Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.

Ad

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, reflected on her ‘beyond special’ experience watching husband and son race together

Samantha Busch shared her special experience of watching her husband, Kyle Busch, and their son, Brexton, race together at Millbridge Speedway. She highlighted that it was a moment both Kyle and Brexton had been eagerly anticipating, with Kyle having always envisioned Brexton's racing progression. The event marked the beginning of their head-to-head competition on the track.

Ad

“This is a really special night to get to watch Kyle and Brexton race together. It's something that Braxton has honestly talked about since he started racing. And frankly, it's something Kyle's talked about since Brexton started. Kyle's always had in his head his progression from Brexton. At this age, he's going to do this. So now it starts here tonight. Really exciting,” she said in an Instagram video.

During the 20-lap feature race in the 600cc Winged Micros class on March 26, 2025, Kyle and Brexton battled fiercely. Ultimately, Kyle finished on the podium in third, while Brexton secured sixth. Samantha expressed her excitement about seeing them race together and jokingly stated that she was primarily rooting for Brexton because "he's my baby."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More