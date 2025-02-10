Kyle Busch's wife Samantha teases Daytona 500 look as warm weather changes her outfit plans

Samantha Busch, the wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently revealed on Instagram a change in her planned outfit for the upcoming Daytona 500 due to the current warm weather in Daytona Beach, Florida. The prestigious 2025 Daytona 500 is set to begin on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha is renowned for her keen fashion sense and often shares her race-day outfits on Instagram. She had different plans for her Daytona 500 look—until Florida’s heat forced her to reconsider.

In an “Ask me a question” activity on Instagram, when one fan asked if she had picked out her outfit for this weekend’s Daytona 500, Samantha, who is a lifestyle blogger with over 240,000 followers on Instagram, responded candidly:

Trending

“I did but now that it’s gonna be so warm I don’t😂”

Samantha Busch's Instagram story

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch are one of the most beautiful couples in NASCAR. The couple met in 2007 at a NASCAR event in Indianapolis and tied the knot on December 31, 2010, in Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. They have two kids: Brexton Locke Busch and Lennix Key Busch.

Brexton, the nine-year-old kid, is an active midget driver who is steadily following in his father's footsteps, whereas Lennix was born in 2022.

Kyle Busch reflects on his recent NASCAR Clash outing at Bowman Gray Stadium

The driver of #8 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Chevrolet finished 15th in the preseason NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition event. The Clash weekend had been filled with ups and downs, and Busch was also not happy with the result.

During the post-race interview with NBC Sports, Kyle Busch described the Bowman Gray outing, expressing disappointment with the P15 finish.

Here’s what Busch said:

“The overall event at Bowman Gray Stadium was a good one, but it wasn’t the result we wanted for our zone Chevrolet team. At the start of the feature, the car was plowing tight and wouldn’t turn. We got spun around and ended up going two laps down before the halfway break.”

“Randall (Burnett) and the No. 8 guys made adjustments during the break, and when we went back green, it was the best the car had felt. It was doing what it needed to do. With the help of a couple cautions, we got back on the lead lap and worked our way up to 15th at the checkered.”

Expand Tweet

Last year, Kyle Busch failed to advance to the playoffs and went winless in a season for the first time in 19 years. As the new season approaches, the 39-year-old will look to turn things in his favor with multiple wins in 2025.

Watch RCR star driver in action at the Daytona 500 this weekend on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"