Kyle Busch's wife Samantha turns heads sporting chic white top and tan brown pants in Darlington race weekend carousel

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared a carousel from Darlington Raceway weekend, capturing family moments and her appearance at her pop-up store. The post included multiple images of her with her husband and their children, as well as scenes from the boutique installation inside the track's official gift shop.

Ad

The entrepreneur was seen donning a white halter-style top paired with high-waisted tan pants, which matched the spring atmosphere at The Lady in Black. Another image from the post showed the entire Busch family - Kyle, Samantha, their son Brexton, and their daughter Lennix having a quiet pre-race moment on pit road.

She took to Instagram to share the series of pictures with a caption:

"Throwback to the weekend 🏁💖💚"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lennix wore pink ear protection while Kyle was suited up in his Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen racing suit ahead of the Goodyear 400. Another part of the carousel highlighted her branded setup at the Darlington gift shop, which featured limited edition apparel and accessories from her ongoing NASCAR pop-up series.

The Darlington Raceway Museum Gift Shop was a part of her ongoing 2025 Shop Samantha Busch tour, where she offers a range of lifestyle items. Samantha’s fashion boutique has become a consistent fixture during select race weekends in the Cup Series this year. This appearance marked another stop on her tour, where she merges her lifestyle platform with on-site pop-ups on race tracks.

Ad

She frequently posts about the tour on Instagram, revealing the store hours and fashion brand offerings.

Ad

She also runs the Bundle of Joy Fund, supporting IVF grants, and continues to be more than just a paddock presence with her philanthropic and family commitments.

Kyle Busch reinstates ‘R-word’ while criticizing lack of "respect" on track

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) at qualifying in Darlington Raceway. Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch finished the Goodyear 400 at Darlington in tenth position, after three finishes outside the top 15. However, the #8 Richard Childress driver was noted for his comments on the communication gap between NASCAR’s old guard and its rising stars.

Ad

While veterans like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kevin Harvick helped shape Busch’s early mindset, he feels today's rookies are either too proud or too isolated to seek advice. He reminded the younger drivers to be cautious while also recalling his past experiences.

Kyle Busch said to Frontstretch after the race:

"This is racing in a racetrack and there is another 'r' word with respect that needs to be utilized out there on the racetrack and we are not a clown show don't screw it up...You don’t ever really get very many phone calls from the younger guys." (0:05 onwards)

Ad

"I had great teammates at Hendrick (Motorsports) when being able to rely on Jeff Gordon and Jimmy Johnson. So, I was able to utilize those guys and then also Tony Stewart," Kyle Busch added.

Ad

There were eight cautions at Darlington on Sunday, with 46 caution laps highlighting Busch's comments. The race ended in overtime with Denny Hamlin capitalizing on a quick pit stop. The two-time champion held his place in the top 15 throughout the final stage and was able to use the caution to his advantage to get his fourth top-ten finish of the season.

Though the result didn’t match expectations, the family’s presence made Darlington a memorable stop for the Buschs and their fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More