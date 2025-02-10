Kyle Busch's wife Samantha unveils 'Race Day Outfit Inspo' from her brand's latest collection

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently showcased race day outfits from her clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch, on social media. Known for its trendy, racing-themed apparel and accessories, her brand continues to grow in popularity among NASCAR fans.

One of NASCAR's most admired couples, Samantha and Kyle Busch, recently marked nearly 14 years of marriage. They began dating in 2008 and tied the knot on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. The couple shares two children: their son, Brexton Locke Busch, who is an active midget racer, and their daughter, Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022.

Recently, Samantha shared a few outfit inspirations for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar year from her racing-themed clothing line. Sharing the post on Instagram, where she has garnered nearly 250k followers, the former champion's wife wrote:

Trending

"🏁 Ready to turn heads at the next race? 🏁Check out these fun race day-inspired outfits from our latest collection @ShopSamanthaBusch 💖 Whether you’re trackside or watching from home we have styles for every occasion."

"We believe fashion is for everyone, which is why many of our pieces come in inclusive sizing. And don’t forget the little fans—our kids’ line ensures the whole family can show their racing spirit! Explore the full collection and gear up for race day at samanthabusch.com 🏁💖" Kyle Busch's wife added

On the racing front, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who drives the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, is preparing for the upcoming NASCAR season. After a disappointing campaign last year, where he failed to qualify for the playoffs and went winless, Busch is looking to turn things around in 2025.

Can the most decorated active Cup Series driver finally capture his first Daytona 500 victory? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reveals pop-up schedule for fans in 2025

Earlier last month, Samantha revealed the arrival of a new shipment, restocking fan-favourite items while introducing fresh designs for her clothing line. As the new NASCAR season approaches, Kyle Busch's wife Samantha is gearing up to bring her racing-themed clothing line to fans across 18 race weekends.

Kyle Busch's wife recently took to Instagram to announce the schedule for her traveling pop-up store, which will make stops at select events, including prestigious crown jewel races.

"🏁 Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend! Save this post so you don’t miss your chance to attend a meet and greet at your favorite track with me!!" the post was captioned.

The pop-up stores will kick off at the Daytona 500 next Sunday, February 16th. Fans can shop their favorite items before the green flag drops at 2:30 PM Eastern time, marking the start of NASCAR’s most iconic event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback