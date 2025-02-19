Kyle Busch's wife shares "overwhelming" feelings after learning about President Donald Trump's "incredible" decision

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared her joy following an executive order signed by the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. The order aims to provide better and subsidized IVF treatments, a cause close to Samantha’s heart due to her personal experiences with fertility struggles.

Samantha Busch is a dedicated advocate for infertility awareness. In her book Fighting Infertility, she candidly shares about her IVF journey, striving to break the stigma and support others facing similar challenges. Through her blog, she offers insights on fitness, wellness, and balanced living, inspiring her audience to prioritize their well-being.

Recently, the two-time Cup Series champion's wife reshared a post on X, calling the new executive order 'incredible'. Additionally, she mentioned that the medical condition deserves to be treated at affordable rates.

"Incredible for families facing infertility. After years of advocating n sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease n deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments." Kyle Busch's wife wrote.

Samantha and Kyle Busch recently celebrated 14 years of marriage. The couple, who began dating in 2008, tied the knot on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. Over the years, they have become one of NASCAR’s most well-known couples, sharing their journey both on and off the track.

On the racing front, Kyle Busch, piloting the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, competed in the recent 67th running of the Daytona 500. He emerged as a strong contender in the final stage but was unfortunately caught in the aftermath of a late-race incident involving reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Adding to the disappointment, NASCAR reportedly denied Busch the opportunity to rejoin the race, despite claims that he had adhered to all guidelines under the updated Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) rule.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha expands Bundle of Joy Fund to support military families with IVF

Samantha Busch recently voiced her support for military families facing infertility challenges. The Bundle of Joy Fund, an initiative that she and Kyle Busch founded in 2015, continues to provide financial aid and essential resources to couples undergoing fertility treatments, offering hope to those on their journey to parenthood.

Sharing a post on Instagram with her 250K followers, Samantha wrote:

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own,"

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled to be held at 3:00 PM Eastern time on February 23. Catch live action from the Atlanta Motor Speedway on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

