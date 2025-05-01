Kyle Busch's wife takes up the viral Gen Alpha slang challenge with son 

How much of a Gen-Z is NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch? To determine that, she took a viral Gen Alpha slang challenge with her son and budding racer Brexton.

Needless to say, Samantha had no clue what words like “ligma”, “skibidi”, and “gyat” stood for. However, Brexton seemed to know it all. While Samantha read the words from her phone, her son struggled to keep the water in his mouth (which was a part of the challenge).

The challenge got so hilarious at one point that Brexton couldn’t help but drop down on the floor, clenching his tummy, and laughed uncontrollably. He uploaded the entire video on Instagram with the following caption:

“My mom vs my Gen sigma Alpha words.”

Brexton is a third-generation driver who currently competes in multiple styles of cars, including junior sprints, restricted micros, and Bandolero. His 2024 stats include 134 starts in which he bagged 48 wins, 126 top-10s and 107 top-fives.

Earlier this year, Brexton bagged his career-first Golden Driller Award at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout under the Junior Sprint category as his proud parents, Kyle Busch and Samantha, watched from the grandstands. Not long after, Samantha penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, lauding her son for his achievement.

“It's one thing to accomplish something yourself but the amount of joy, excitement, and pride that you feel when it's your child is another level," Samantha wrote in the caption. "We are beyond proud of you Brexton you have worked so hard and we will always be your biggest supporters.”

Samantha is a lifestyle vlogger, fitness influencer, entrepreneur, author, and an IVF advocate. Alongside her husband and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, she runs a non-profit organization called the Bundle of Joy Fund that supports couples in need of IVF treatment.

Samantha names Kyle Busch as the Olympic medal winner of ignoring her calls in a recent IG video

Kyle Busch is seemingly addicted to his phone. According to his wife, he eats with his phone, sleeps with his phone, and even showers with his phone. However, the NASCAR driver somehow misses his wife’s phone calls almost every single time.

Samantha, Kyle Busch’s wife since 2010, conveyed the same through a clip that she posted on Instagram. In the video, she was seen calling her husband, waiting for him to pick up, but in vain.

Samantha captioned the video:

“If ignoring your wife’s calls was an Olympic sport… mine’s going for gold.”

When not working or shooting reels for her 272k followers on Instagram, Samantha accompanies her husband to various racetracks all over the country. Most recently, she was seen at Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile racetrack in Lincoln, Alabama that hosted the 10th race of the 2025 season.

Kyle Busch currently drives full time for Richard Childress Racing, a team known to have fielded legendary drivers like Jeff Burton, Neil Bonnett, Ricky Rudd, Mike Skinner, and Dale Earnhardt in the past. The Las Vegas native is vying for his first win of the 2025 season.

