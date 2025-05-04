Kyle Busch and Samantha erupt with pride after Brexton’s first A-Class micro victory

Kyle Busch's son, Brexton Busch, crossed the line at the US 24 Speedway on Saturday, May 3, to score his first win in the A-Class Micro category. The two-time Cup Series Champion and his wife, Samantha Busch, both shared their joy about their son winning on their respective social media accounts, with the race winner's mom regularly posting about her child's race as it was happening.

Brexton Busch, driving his #18 Sprint car, crossed the checkered flag at the A Wing Micros Concept Chassis NOW600 event with a margin of 0.022 seconds. Kyle Busch shared a video that was posted on his son's Instagram account on his story, adding a short note about the victory:

"ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!! 🙌🏻💪🏻"

Kyle Busch's Instagram Story about Brexton's win - Image via Instagram/@rowdybusch

Meanwhile, Samantha Busch was sharing videos of the race while she was watching, giving her live reactions during lap traffic, caution periods, the last lap, and finally during Brexton's final pass that clinched the victory.

"Nice job Brexton!!! Way to fight!!" she wrote.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story celebrating Brexton's win - Image via Instagram/@samanthabusch

Over the last week, Brexton Busch has also visited the Millbridge Speedway and the Miami County Raceway. At Millbridge on Wednesday, he competed in the Shop JR Nation Winged Micro event, where he came in 15th place. This past Friday, at the Miami venue, he raced in the NOW600 Non-Wing Restricted Micros and the A Wing Performance Electronics events, where he crossed the line to take a fifth and fourth-place finish, respectively.

At the US Speedway, the Richard Childress Racing driver's son also participated in the Restricted Micros Doug Wright Racing NOW600 on the same day, where he made it to a third-place finish.

Kyle Busch's wife penned a heartwarming note for milestone birthday

This Friday, May 2, was Kyle Busch's 40th birthday. The Cup Series driver's wife, Samantha, took the opportunity to share some images of Busch and their family, as well as write a note about the birthday boy. The photographs featured Busch with his wife, son, and daughter, Lennix Key Busch.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Samantha captioned it with:

"Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.❤️ "

The 2025 season marks Kyle Busch's 22nd year racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. As he grew up racing in the top tier of the national series, Busch has secured championship titles in 2015 and 2019, during his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing, as well as 63 wins, 252 Top-fives, and 386 Top 10 finishes.

