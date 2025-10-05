Kyle Busch says he’s relying on Richard Childress and Mike Verlander to make “educated decisions” after Randall Burnett split

Kyle Busch recently parted ways with his usual crew chief at Richard Childress Racing, Randall Burnett. Burnett, who had been calling races for the two-time Cup Series champion since 2023, will move to Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 season and help Connor Zilisch through his first full-time Cup Series season.Meanwhile, Andy Street will serve as Busch’s crew chief for the remainder of the season. That being said, the Chevy icon hopes that Richard Childress (owner) and team president Mike Verlander know what they are doing.“There's got to be a greater plan with Richard (Childress) and (Mike) Verlander, so relying on those guys to make some good, educated decisions and calls and things of what they want to do and how they want to see the structure,” Kyle Busch told journalist Claire B Lang. “You know, it's their race team, not mine, but I want to obviously be a part of a winning team, and we are working towards that.”However, Denny Hamlin, who used to be Busch’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing back in the day, thought that the change was needed. In a recent statement, the driver said,“I think he needed a change. I think all parties need a change. Certainly, Kyle’s going through it right now. The performance is not there. I am a believer that Kyle Busch still has the ability to go win races.”Kyle Busch has been winless since June 4, 2023. He didn’t make the playoffs this year, but he can still compete for a win. 31 races into the season, the speedster sits 21st in the driver standings with 631 points, two top-fives and eight top-10s. Busch has an ongoing contract with Richard Childress Racing that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 8 through 2026.NASCAR insider makes bold predictions about Kyle Busch’s future in the Cup SeriesNASCAR insider and FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass was invited on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast, where he predicted the future of Kyle Busch’s winless streak. Pockrass thought it would snap, but wasn’t sure if it would be with Richard Childress Racing.Predicting that Spire Motorsports would like to have Busch, Pockrass told Harvick (16:40),“I think Kyle Busch wins again. I just don't know whether it's at RCR or not. And look, I think Spire would like to have him and see what they can do with him. He can't be happy, and if they continue to run the way they've been running, he'll want to leave.”Since his P10 finish at Sonoma earlier this year, Busch has been able to log just another top-10 finish, a P8, at Darlington Raceway. His upcoming race is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Named Bank of America ROVAL 400, the 109-lap event will be televised on USA (3 pm ET onwards) with live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.