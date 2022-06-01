Kyle Busch says there was nothing else he could have done to improve upon his P2 finish at Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch lost the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 race by a margin of 0.119 seconds. Though he lost the race, the win still went to his team Joe Gibbs Racing, as his teammate Denny Hamlin edged him out in the final moments of the race.

It was a tough race for Busch as he struggled to get to P2 as well. In a post-race interview, he said that the day wasn’t good enough for him to get a second-place finish, and that there was nothing more he could have done. The No.18 believes the tight battle was a good way to honor fallen soldiers as the race was held during Memorial Day weekend.

Kyle Busch's journey to P2 at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch began dominating the race on lap four after he went from P4 to P2. He overtook his brother Kurt Busch and ran wheel-to-wheel with Denny Hamlin before taking the lead on lap 10.

On lap 16, the 37-year-old still held the lead, but he was riding alongside Bubba Wallace Jr. and struggling to keep the lead. He later lost the lead but regained it on lap 39 and tried to hold, but he ended up spinning on lap 50, leading to a caution on lap 51.

Luckily, he never incurred any serious damage after the spin, which meant he was fit to continue in the race. Afterwards, he was one lap down and running behind everyone.

Kyle Busch returned to the top ten on lap 15 of the second stage. He was still in and out of the top ten until the late wreck eliminated most of the leaders, giving him a chance at victory.

Kyle Busch managed to edge Denny Hamlin as the second overtime was underway, but his teammate regained the lead and drove to victory.

