Kyle Busch seeks redemption in Kansas after a big attempt in 2024 backfired

Kyle Busch was in a position to win last year’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway until his car got loose with only 32 laps to go. The Richard Childress Racing icon had to settle for a disappointing 19th-place finish.

However, a new year means new opportunities, so the two-time Cup Series champion is ready for his Kansas redemption. Busch will run this year’s event, marking his 35th start at the one-and-a-half-mile speedway, known to host a variety of racing disciplines, including the IMSA SportsCar Championship, IndyCar, and, of course, NASCAR.

Reflecting on his last year’s performance at Kansas, the Las Vegas native said in a statement (quoted by Speedway Digest):

"We were fast. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not winning last fall after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car (of Chase Briscoe)."

"We were fast in the fall of 2023 until I crashed in practice, so we want to make sure that we do all we can in order to not have that happen this time around and carry our speed in and through the race and have a good finish," he added.

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 has been scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 11. For Busch, it’s his 12th race of the season. He hasn’t won in years, but judging by his track record, Kansas might just be the place where the Chevy icon delivers his maiden win of the season.

Kyle Busch owns eight top-fives and 14 top-10s at Kansas. He has won there twice (2016, 2021), but both his wins were with his previous team, Joe Gibbs Racing. If Busch wins this Sunday, it will be his first victory at Kansas with Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch reveals a birthday-special discount on tickets for the 2025 Fast Cars and Guitars

Kyle Busch turned 40 last Friday (May 2). On that note, the NASCAR veteran, along with his wife Samantha, announced a $10 discount on the tickets for this year’s Fast Cars and Guitars concert, which will be held on May 21 at BoatYard Lake Norman, minutes away from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While general admission tickets are worth $50, the Kyle Busch-special early bird passes are being given out for only $40. However, one must be at least 21 to attend the concert.

Kyle Busch said (via Instagram):

“We’re offering a limited number of $40 tickets to our charity concert event Fast Cars and Guitars. So grab your tickets and come on out with us and get ready to have a great time!”

The main attraction of the event is going to be an exclusive live performance by multi-platinum recording artist Corey Kent and special guest George Birge. All ticket proceeds will benefit The Bundle of Joy Fund that Kyle Busch and his wife run together. The Mooresville-based organization, founded in 2005, focuses solely on providing IVF grants to couples who need them.

