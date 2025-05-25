Kyle Busch sends a powerful message after breakthrough RCR deal

Kyle Busch recently announced that he is staying at Richard Childress Racing for another year. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has picked up the option in his contract to return to RCR for the 2026 season. This move ends months of questions about his future and sends a clear message that he believes in the team and what they are building together.

Ad

The news was confirmed on Saturday, May 24, just a day before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It came shortly after a report from The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi suggested Busch was likely to stay. Both Kyle Busch and RCR team owner Richard Childress spoke about their goal of winning races and championships together.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Busch joined RCR in 2023 after a long and successful career with Joe Gibbs Racing. RCR is one of NASCAR’s most storied organizations, with over 200 victories and 16 national championships. The team is best known for its six Cup Series titles with the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

In a statement released through the team, Busch said (via RCRracing.com):

"It’s an honor to race for Richard Childress, our partners, and team Chevy fans. I feel like my family and I have found a home at RCR, and it means a lot that Richard continues to put his trust into me. My chapter at RCR is not yet complete, and I know we are building something special here.”

Ad

“I remain focused on adding more wins and a championship to our collective resumes, and I want to thank Richard for the steps he is taking to help put all of the necessary pieces into place to give us a legitimate shot at a championship," the 40-year-old added.

While Kyle Busch is arguably one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR, he has struggled in the 2025 season so far and is currently 17th in the Cup Series standings with 244 points. He is tied with Josh Berry for the final playoff spot.

Ad

Busch hasn’t won a race since June 2023, a drought he hopes to end in Sunday’s 600-mile race at Charlotte.

Kyle Busch reveals the secret to winning the Coca-Cola 600

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, Kyle Busch said that the key to winning the Coca-Cola 600 is all about being the fastest towards the end of the race. During a media session, he shared that his No. 8 RCR team is focused on having speed in the final stages when the track cools down and the race is on the line.

Ad

The Coca-Cola 600 starts in the evening and runs into the night. Kyle Busch explained that teams have more time to adjust as the race goes from sunlight to darkness.

“Typically, you don't really worry about how your car is until you get to the night time because that's when the money's paid, so you want to be fast at that time of the day,” Busch said (via Speedway Digest).

Ad

“There are so many little details that you can find (on the car). If you find 100 small, tiny details, then that's all going to add up. The guys at the shop have been doing a good job working on all of that, whether it's car build or little things in the setups,” he added.

Ad

Sunday’s race will mark Busch’s 37th career Cup Series start at Charlotte. His biggest moment at the track came in 2018 when he led 377 of 400 laps to win the Coca-Cola 600 and swept all three stages.

Expand Tweet

He also has a strong record at Charlotte in other series, with nine Xfinity Series wins and eight wins in the Truck Series. Kyle Busch will start this year’s Coca-Cola 600 from 24th position on the grid. He will line up next to Zane Smith in the 12th row. The race is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.