Kyle Busch sends prayers following Connor Zilisch’s scary victory lane incident at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch sent his good wishes to Connor Zilisch after the 19-year-old’s victory celebration at Watkins Glen went terribly wrong and he fell hard on the pavement. To everyone’s alarm, Zilisch did not move immediately following the impact.

Medical personnel put him on a backboard and rushed him to a local hospital for further evaluation. It was indeed the worst possible way to end an otherwise great day for the Charlotte native.

Zilisch had climbed partially onto the roof of his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy to celebrate what was his sixth victory of the 2025 season. But his foot got stuck in the window netting, which made him lose balance as he fell and hit the ground.

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was worried about Zilisch. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and sent his prayers through the following post:

“🙏🏻 @ConnorZilisch.”

Thankfully, Zilisch is now awake and stable. As reported by Bob Pockrass of FOX, Zilisch’s father recently shared on Facebook that the driver is out of danger. More updates can be expected later this evening.

When Kyle Busch broke character to congratulate Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch waits on the grid before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 09, 2025, in Watkins Glen - Source: Getty

Kyle Busch is not known for congratulating his fellow drivers when they win a race. It’s just not in his character. However, the NASCAR veteran stepped out of his character to congratulate Connor Zilisch following the latter’s win at Indianapolis on July 26.

It was Zilisch’s third win in a row in just his first full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Needless to say, Busch was impressed. While speaking with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, the Richard Childress Racing icon said,

“I did text Connor Zilisch and congratulated him on one of his wins. He’s a good kid, so I like him.”

Currently in his third year with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch is one of the drivers who are still chasing their maiden win of the 2025 season. He sits 15th in the driver standings with 501 points to his name. 23 races into the season, the Las Vegas native has amassed seven top-10s and a pair of top-fives.

Next up for Busch is the Go Bowling at The Glen. Connor Zilisch was also supposed to take part in the 90-lap Cup Series event, but as of now, it’s not clear how things will shape given his victory lane mishap. Fans can watch the race live on USA (August 10, 2 pm ET) or listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

