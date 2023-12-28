Kyle Busch set to compete alongside son Brexton in grassroots racing series

Kyle Busch and his son Brexton will enter America's biggest Micro Sprint event this weekend, as the father-son duo are ready to take center stage at the Tulsa Shootout scheduled from December 27-31.

The 39th edition of the Tulsa Shootout at SageNet Center has attracted over 1,600 total entries this year, including a handful of NASCAR drivers. Two-time Cup Series champion Busch and his son Brexton are among the entrants in the prestigious Micro Sprint event.

Ahead of his second year with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch is revving up to claim more silverware during the off-season. Returning to the SageNet Center for a third year, he's set to participate in both the Outlaw Winged and Non-Winged classes. His prodigious younger counterpart, Brexton, will be showcasing his skills in the Restricted A Class and Junior Sprints.

This past season, Busch bagged two Micro competition wins at Port City Raceway and Adobe Mountain Speedway. The Rowdy will be chasing the Golden Drillers this weekend in Tulsa and will be joined by a few fellow NASCAR drivers.

Dirt Racing veteran and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will be fielding a car driven by Tyler Courtney in the Winged and Non-Winged Outlaw classes. Stewart Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe will also field cars in the event with Jake Andreotti behind the wheel.

Ahead of her rookie campaign in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing, Hailie Deegan returns to the Tulsa Shootout for the second time after her debut in 2022. She will be racing with fiancé Chase Cabre in the Non-Winged Outlaw, Winged A-Class and Stock Non-Wing classes. Reigning ARCA series champion Jesse Love is set to debut in all four of the premier Micro divisions.

The Tulsa Shootout kicks on Wednesday, December 27 with a full day dedicated to practice and heat races. From Thursday, December 28, racing begins at 9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET every day, building up to the feature events on Sunday. Catch the action live on FloRacing.

Kyle Busch chasing a historic feat in the 2024 Cup Series season

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had a solid start to his campaign with Richard Childress Racing, securing three wins in his debut season with the team.

Kyle Busch entered the 2023 season with at least one victory in 18 consecutive seasons, tied 'The King' Richard Petty's record. He one-upped The King and stole the record with his win at Auto Club Speedway.

Next season, Busch will be in contention to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win in 20 consecutive seasons. 'The Rowdy' has displayed remarkable consistency over the past two decades, racing for Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Richard Childress Racing.

Among the active drivers, Joey Logano is the closest driver to Busch with a 12-year streak, and Denny Hamlin with a five-year streak.

Kyle Busch is also set to hit 700 Cup Series starts next year.